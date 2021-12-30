MAFS: Rachel reveals when she’ll be ready to date again following split from Jose

Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo were the last Married at First Sight Season 13 couple to split. Pic credit: Lifetime

Although Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel Jr. got past Decision Day on Married at First Sight, news broke early December that the last Season 13 couple still standing had officially called it quits.

With all of the Houston participants leaving the social experiment single, Rachel opened up on when she thinks she’ll start dating again following her split from Jose.

Rachel Gordillo reveals when she’ll start dating again following MAFS relationship with Jose San Miguel Jr.

Using a popular voice-over taken from The Office, Rachel uploaded a video onto social media addressing her current love life following her split with her MAFS husband, Jose.

The middle school teacher is undoubtedly waiting on the longer side to jump back in the dating pool as she captioned the post, “The way 2021 is ending… dating sounds like more of a 2023 kind of activity.”

Asking herself when she thinks she’ll be ready to date again, the 33-year-old responded in the voice of Dwight Schrute.

“Could be one month, could be two months,” she began.

As the months progressed to over a year, the MAFS resonated with the longer timeline as she replied, “I could see that as a very real possibility.”

Clearly striking a chord with other MAFS alums, Season 12 former brides Virginia Coombs and Clara Oubre were also laughing in the comment section.

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel is not the only MAFS Season 13 alum who hasn’t started dating yet

Rachel is not the only one healing from her MAFS experience. Fellow Houston husband Gil Cuero also revealed he hasn’t started dating either.

“They say, you know, the best way to get over somebody is to get under somebody, and I feel like that is bogus,” Gil described in an interview with Lisa Alastuey on YouTube. “I still want to be married, so I want to make sure that I’m ready for my next relationship without bringing any baggage from my last relationship. So the best way to do that is to separate some time from when this all ended until I find my next person.”

While the social experiment based in Houston ended in zero successful marriages, loyal viewers are hoping Season 14’s result proves differently.

Will you be tuning in to the upcoming season of Married at First Sight? Let us know in the comments.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c on Lifetime.