Clara Berghaus is ready to speak her truth, says ‘I went through hell and back’

Clara will dish about divorce from Ryan in a Lifetime special. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight star Clara Berghaus has caused a firestorm from an interview that hasn’t even seen the light of day yet. The TV special is set to air on Lifetime tonight, and she will open up about her marriage and divorce from Ryan Oubre, putting it to rest once and for all.

However, Ryan preempted Clara’s interview and posted a lengthy post several hours ago spilling the tea on why their marriage didn’t work. The very detailed post speaks to race and culture and its role in their divorce.

However, Clara is set to tell her side of the story in a matter of hours, and she admits to feeling nervous about that.

Clara Berghaus says her anxiety is through the roof prior to Lifetime special

The Married at First Sight star is set to tell her story tonight, and she recently shared a post on Instagram about finally opening up about her divorce.

“Every story has two sides. This is mine. Tonight at 8pm on @lifetimetv,” wrote Clara. “I’m not going to lie, my anxiety is through the roof right now in anticipation of my story being so public tonight. Speaking out was not something I ever thought I would do but I’m so incredibly grateful for this opportunity.”

The Lifetime personality admitted that she did not plan on publicly speaking about her divorce from Ryan Oubre, but she changed her tune.

“I also don’t owe anyone my silence. I have spent so much time not speaking up for myself because I’m so wildly conflict adverse, but the only way to heal and grow is to start doing things that make me uncomfortable,” explained Clara.

“And, in all honesty, I feel like not sharing would be doing a disservice to anyone going through something similar.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Clara Berghaus says she went through hell and back

The Married at First Sight star shed more light on what she’s been through following the MAFS experience.

“I went through hell and back the last 18 months and at this point, I have to say, I’m so so proud of myself and how far I’ve come,” confessed Clara. “And as nerve-wracking as this experience is, I know that telling my story will be integral to my healing process and let me tell you, I’m so ready to put all of this behind me.”

She continued, “Tonight marks the final end to this chapter of my life and has already provided me with so much closure.”

“Thank you to everyone who was there to pick up the pieces-you know who you are and I love you all so dearly. I so so love getting to share my life with all of you, and while I’m nervous as hell, I can’t wait for everyone to know my truth,” Clara added.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c on Lifetime.