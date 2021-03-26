MAFS: Paige says it was ‘overwhelming’ moving into the home without Chris after the honeymoon

Paige Banks admits to being overwhelmed. Pic credit:Lifetime

It’s fair to say that Paige Banks has not enjoyed much of the Married at First Sight experience thanks to her partner Chris Williams.

Soon after tying the knot, the 26-year-old accountant was inundated with one shocking revelation after another.

Paige found out on her honeymoon that her new husband was expecting a child with his ex-fiancee.

And after claiming that he was as committed to her, Chris later changed his mind and then changed it back again.

But after experiencing one of the worst honeymoons we’ve seen on the show, the hits just kept coming.

Paige Banks moves in without Chris Williams

The Married at First Sight couples left their honeymoon with the intent of going back home and moving in together.

But it’s clear that Chris had other plans so Paige was left to go through the experience by herself.

As the episode played out on the show, the MAFS star explained why she was moving into the apartment without her husband.

“Tonight I am moving into our neutral space alone,” shared Paige.

“On the flight home, Chris says ‘I’m getting a flight to Chicago.’ I wish that Chris was here to see and experience this with me,” she added.

Paige admits to being overwhelmed

The Lifetime TV star was a guest on the latest episode of Married at First Sight Unfiltered, and host Jamie Otis delved right into everything that ensued between Chris and Paige after the honeymoon.

She wanted to know why the entrepreneur decided to head for Chicago–leaving his wife to move into their home alone.

“He has family there,” explained Paige.

“And I know him and his grandmother are very, very close and so he just needed to get away for a couple of days and just process everything that has happened.”

Despite her explanation and her efforts to understand the situation, the MAFS star admitted that it was an overwhelming situation to be in.

And she revealed her state of mind with having to move into their house alone.

“I am at this point a little kind of checked out,” admitted Paige. “Because it’s like I signed up to go through a process with someone–regardless of how that journey looked.”

“Granted this situation like no other. I’m trying to be understanding but it’s definitely overwhelming for me that on our first day back he’s not there,” she continued.

Married at First sight participants, Jacob and Briana were also guests on Unfiltered.

And Jacob commented on Chris’s decision to not move in with his wife after the honeymoon.

“Chris can hate me for commenting on it, but it’s not what I would’ve done,” said Jacob.

“And I think he needs to reflect on these decisions he made because your solution was to fly back to Chicago and leave her alone during this pivotal moment.”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.