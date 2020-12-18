It’s been a few months since production wrapped of Married at First Sight, and the future is looking bright for the Williams.

Although fans weren’t sure if the connection between Miles Williams and Karen Laundry was going to make it – they proved that slow and steady can win the race.

Luckily for the couple, they were on the longest experiment in franchise history. Due to the unprecedented events of the pandemic, the normal 8-week experiment more than doubled in length.

Although Karen was more reserved, the experts did well in matching her with someone as understanding and patient as Miles.

The couple is doing better than ever

The couple took their Youtube channel to answer fans’ most hot questions regarding their life since production. Sporting a new comfortability with each other, Karen was all smiles in the video with her husband.

“Is physical touch/intimacy still hard for Karen? Or is it easier because now you know each other better?” the question read.

“It’s so hard for me y’all”, Karen said. It’s no secret that fans felt in the past that Karen was taking Miles for granted. The previous season of the show depicted the bride as cold toward her new husband.

Everything was easier once the cameras left

The next couple for the question read, “When the cameras were gone, was it an easy flow to start being a couple on your own? What was the first week like after decision day?”

“When the cameras were gone, everything got easier. Literally everything,” Karen replied.

“It’s crazy that we got on this show and then realized that once we were on the show… this would be so easy without cameras,” Miles continued.

Miles admitted that cameras were tougher for Karen. However, once they realized they had a connection, they looked forward to the times they’d spend together in the future without the production elements.

As soon as production wrapped, Karen ripped the cameras down from their home.

The couple attributed their success to their healthy communication style. The two were both clear with their needs and vocal when they aren’t being met.

Karen also said they do a “really good job of checking in with each other about the good things too.” They balance communication and make sure to verbalize appreciation for each other.

Do you think Mile’s and Karen will make their marriage work?

Married at First Sight Season 12 premieres Wednesday, January 13, at 8/7c on Lifetime.