MAFS: Lindsey Georgoulis commutes to work on her scooter, says ‘I hate driving’

Lindsey Georgoulis on a scooter advocated against driving. Pic credit: @asknurselindsey/Instagram

Married at First Sight Boston alum Lindsey Georgoulis has moved on from her time on the show and has even said that the experience feels like “a lifetime ago.”

The Season 14 star has moved from Boston to Silicon Valley in California and loves to show off that she has been living her best life.

In her notably vivacious spirit, Lindsey recently remarked on a character and societal trait that is dear to her, and that is going green. Furthermore, she drove home the point that she hates driving.

Lindsey shared a short video clip of her reflection as she rode a scooter and asked fans, “How do you commute to work?”

She continued, “#scootergang i hate driving more than anything so I’m always up for environmentally friendly ways to commute. My employer and many even incentivize commuting through alternative means. Many give monthly bonuses and free transit passes.”

She finished by reminiscing, “In the past I’ve commuted to work via bike, subway, bus, train, feet, scooter, electric car, or boat. Yes, boat. I lived on a mooring and had to kayak into work. I was always envious of my friends with a dinghy. #gogreen.”

Lindsey Georgoulis got a divorce from Mark Maher on MAFS

Lindsey got married to Mark Maher on MAFS Boston and the pair ended up having a ton of fundamental issues.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite consummating their marriage very early on, Lindsey often complained about her sex life with Mark.

Aside from those issues, Mark and Lindsey could never see eye to eye and effectively communicate with one another.

Lindsey’s true feelings about Mark, his character, job, ambition, and family came out in a gnarly hot mic moment where she completely tore Mark down. He got to hear what Lindsey said by the time of the reunion and announced that Lindsey was the biggest bully he had ever encountered in his life.

Lindsey was in the running for the top villain of Season 14 of MAFS

Along those same lines of Mark thinking, Lindsey was a bully, viewers also found Lindsey to be problematic and toxic.

On Season 14, Lindsey was in the running to be the season’s villain.

Her competition for the title was against Alyssa Ellman, who did not give her husband Chris Collette a chance and bashed him at several opportunities all while calling herself a good person.

Alyssa and Chris had the shortest marriage in MAFS history at only 12 days.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.