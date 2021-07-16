MAFS: Jamie Otis going through a rough time, admits to being ‘depressed and stressed’

Jamie Otis opens up about being depressed. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host Jamie Otis has been going through a difficult time, and she recently opened up about it and admitted to feeling depressed.

It seems life is just a bit overwhelming for the mom-of-two right now, and she wanted to have an honest moment about her feelings.

Jamie Otis admits to feeling depressed

The former Married at First Sight cast member didn’t explain in detail what has been going on in her life, causing her to feel stressed. However, Jamie took to social media recently and shared a few posts opening up about her mental health.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In one post which was added to her Instagram Stories, Jamie appeared to be running errands when she turned the camera on herself and had some words for her followers. “Being way too honest here but I can’t keep up [with] the pretending,” wrote Jamie.

During her attempt to be open and honest, the 35-year-old admitted that she was stressed out and feeling depressed. Jamie also revealed that she had prior work commitments that prevent her from “hiding away” from the world right now despite her feelings.

“I’ve been so DEPRESSED & stressed & just a straight up a MESS…But I don’t even wanna address it bc I don’t wanna sound like a whiner or ungrateful. I wanted to hide away today but I can’t bc I have this ad scheduled to go on my page and I don’t want to flake on them bc they’re such a good company, #VULNERABLE” confessed the reality TV personality.

Love Married At First Sight as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

Jamie Otis is usually honest with her fans

The Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host is usually very open and honest with her followers on social media, so it’s not surprising that she recently shared her mental health issues.

In one post, Jamie made it clear that while she didn’t want to complain about her life, she didn’t want to fake it for social media either.

“Also fully aware no one wants to hear whining and complaining…not trying to be a Debbie downer but also don’t wanna fake being perfectly put together when I’m just not,” she admitted.

Just days ago, Jamie shared a body-positive post with her stomach hanging out of her jeans and told her followers. “I don’t like wearing underwear or a bra.🤷🏼‍♀️ I don’t always wanna ‘look presentable.’ For the longest time I wouldn’t let myself be comfortable bc I thought it made me ‘bad’ or ‘unladylike’🙃 BUT the best thing I’ve learned in my 30’s is that us ladies don’t have to live to please everyone around us.⁣”

“You get to choose to live to please yourself,” she added.

We love Jamie’s honesty but here’s hoping that the mom-of-two finds a way to destress and get her mental health back in check.

Married at First Sight returns Wednesday, July 21 at 8/7c on Lifetime.