Jamie Otis opens up about getting botox and still being body positive

Jamie Otis is known for her vulnerable messages about body positivity and she’s unafraid to be very honest about her thoughts on her own appearance.

Jamie has been through a lot of changes since marrying Doug Hehner on Married at First Sight’s very first season and ever since her life has been documented for the last 7 years.

Many of those changes have been physical for Jamie, especially after giving birth to two children. Jamie has continually been outspoken about learning to embrace herself as her body evolves, while also encouraging her fans to do the same.

Recently, Jamie took to social media and allowed her followers to ask her all sorts of questions. One follower took this opportunity to ask Jamie if she gets botox, and staying true to form, Jamie gave an honest answer.

Jamie likes botox and wants to get it again

Jamie revealed that she has received botox in the past, although she stated it was a very long time ago.

The Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host also shared that she has plans to likely get botox again soon.

As a mother of two, including a son who is still in the nursing stage, Jamie expressed that she’ll probably get botox once she’s done nursing and was straightforward in saying that she likes botox, despite some people possibly believing she’d be anti-cosmetic alterations.

Knowing there could be people who question how Jamie’s passion for body positivity can coincide with her pursuit of botox and potentially view her advocacy of both to be a contradiction, Jamie made a clarifying statement on her stance about why the two can coexist.

Jamie shared, “IMO you can be body positive & love/accept yourself & still wear makeup, work out, get things like Botox and fillers…it doesn’t have to be one of the other.”

Jamie shares that self-esteem is key

While Jamie believes that people can alter their bodies while still embracing themselves, she also noted that there are conditions where engaging in physical alterations can be damaging, especially if you aren’t at peace with yourself internally.

Jamie warned, “It’s when you have no self-worth/self-esteem without these things that you should be weary of.”

As the body positivity movement grows in society, it has become less about being anti-physical adjustments and more about being pro-loving yourself regardless of what you do or don’t do to feel beautiful.

Jamie appears at peace with her balance of body positivity and cosmetic procedures and continues to speak candidly about the many different ways she practices loving herself.

Married at First Sight returns Wednesday, July 21 at 8/7c on Lifetime.