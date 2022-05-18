MAFS: Jamie Otis gets honest about her ‘mom pouch’ admits she rarely feels sexy

Jamie Otis embraces her mom pouch. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis is known for sharing body-positive messages on social media, but admittedly she has her insecurities.

Jamie opened up in a recent post about not feeling good about her stomach after having her kids.

She referred to her stomach as her “mom pouch” and confessed that she rarely feels sexy because it “hangs out.”

However, the reality TV personality made it clear that she’s proud of herself and her body nonetheless. In true form, Jamie ended her post on a positive note and urged her fellow moms to feel proud of their bodies as well.

Jamie Otis admits she rarely feels sexy with her ‘mom pouch’

The Married at First Sight star shared a video of her RV adventures across America with her husband Doug Hehner and their two kids.

The clip showed Jamie lifting the kids on her back while trekking through hilly terrain along with another clip of her in a bikini showing her soft “mom pouch.”

Her message in sharing the clips was, “Don’t mistake my softness for weakness.”

Jamie also admitted in the Instagram post, “Lately I don’t always like my new body after having babies and I rarely feel sexy with this ‘mom pouch’ that hangs out, but right now I feel pretty dang proud!”

“I grew both of my babies in that mom pouch and now I’ve carried both of ’em on my back hiking all across America,” she added.

Jamie Otis shares a message of strength for other moms

The Married at First Sight alum is known for sharing body-positive messages and teaching people to embrace their flaws. And despite admitting to not feeling sexy with her mom pouch, ultimately Jamie’s message was about strength.

“Mamas, we may be softer and squishier than we once were, but we are also stronger too,” wrote Jamie in her post. “If you’re feeling down, just tuck that mom pouch in, grab your babies (even if they’re big now), and get out of the house!”

A few days ago, the 35-year-old shared a similar message after posting a video where she proudly embraced her squishy tummy and other flaws. Social media followers applauded Jamie for the video where she was clad in a bikini and danced like no one was watching.

The reality TV personality is known for posting a lot of her life on social media and sometimes gets bashed for sharing too much. However, these body-positive messages often garner nothing but positive feedback from her online followers.

Before ending her post Jamie added, “Life’s too short to let a mom pouch stop us from realizing our STRENGTH.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.