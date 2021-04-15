MAFS: Jacob and Haley continue to clash as Decision Day looms

Things are still tense between Jacob and Haley. Pic credit:Lifetime

Things are not looking promising for Married at First Sight couple Jacob Harder and Haley Harris, and unfortunately, they don’t have a lot of time to pull it together before Decision Day.

At this point, it doesn’t seem as if the couple will actually choose to stay married because each week the tension continues to grow between them.

During last night’s episode they seem to have taken another step back.

And with only two weeks left before Decision Day, it will likely take a miracle to fix this marriage.

Haley and Jacob’s relationship continues to regress

This Married at First Sight couple just can’t seem to get past their differences.

And last night’s episode was a prime example of that.

Jacob revisited a conversation that they’ve had few times throughout the season, regarding a bracelet.

But the situation was not resolved the last time the topic came up.

So when the 38-year-old brought up the subject again things took an uncomfortable turn.

Before tying the knot or even meeting each other, Jacob had purchased an expensive infinity bracelet for Haley, and on the day of their wedding, she received the thoughtful gift but has never worn it.

As a matter of fact, the MAFS star doesn’t even have it in her possession.

It’s at her mom’s house in Alabama and has been since their wedding day.

Jacob confronts Haley about not wearing the bracelet

The Married at First Sight couples were tasked with an assignment during the latest episode.

They had a talk with their spouses about the one thing they would say to themselves the night before getting married, and that’s when things took a turn for the worse between Haley and Jacob.

Haley said she would tell herself to calm down and brace herself for what’s to come, but Jacob’s answer was quite telling.

“I would probably say ‘return the bracelet'” said Jacob laughingly,

“I would say one thing that still has bothered me a bit. I don’t know whatever happened to the bracelet but you never actually brought that around,” he added.

As the two continued to discuss the bracelet Haley eventually said, “I’m sorry. I didn’t realize it bothered you so much.”

She added, “I mean I haven’t seen you sporting the hat that I bought you…you don’t have any thoughts on that?”

“The thought is $20 hat, $800 bracelet…” retorted Jacob.

The awkward moment was followed by a therapy session that proved just as intense as the argument.

And right now it’s really not looking good for Haley and Jacob to make their marriage work.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.