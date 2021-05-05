MAFS: Haley and Jacob have one final date before Decision Day

Haley and Jacob have a final date before Decision Day Pic credit:Lifetime

Married at First Sight couple Haley Harris and Jacob Harder are preparing for Decision Day.

The duo is enjoying one last date before they decide to either stay married or get divorced.

It certainly hasn’t been an easy journey for these MAFS stars who started off on the wrong foot early into their marriage and were never able to get things back on track.

Throughout the season, Haley and Jacob have had several disagreements and with little time left before Decision Day, it would take a miracle to fix their issues.

Nonetheless, the couple managed to play nice during their final date.

Haley and Jacob reflect on Decision Day

All the Married at First Sight couples are required to spend the 24-hours leading up to Decision Day by themselves to reflect on their marriage.

Jacob and Haley had a final dinner before they made their final decision.

Haley reflected on their relationship over the past eight weeks and shared her mindset before heading into the date.

“I really wanted to be married so bad, and I do have that with Jake, and dating isn’t fun it’s exhausting,” confessed the 28-year-old.

She added, “So regardless of ups and downs I just plan on being open about my decision.”

As for Jacob, he also expressed how he was feeling as he geared up to make a monumental decision about his marriage.

“It’s hard for me to really pinpoint how I feel right at this moment because as much as I really want to try and make this work it’s been a bit of a roller coaster and just a heavy eight weeks,” said Jacob.

He continued, “I don’t know what’s going to happen and you know it’s not a good feeling. I don’t think anybody ever wants to get divorced.”

Jacob and Haley discuss their marriage during final date

Despite their conflicts throughout the season, the Married at First Sight couple managed to have a lovely last date.

As they enjoyed their meal together, Haley and Jacob revealed what they’ve learned from the process.

“I’d say I’ve gotten a lot out of it actually,” confessed Haley.

“I’m able to better communicate how I’m feeling. Now I’m able to process it and communicate it in a better way. And then just even like advice from the experts…exercises and stuff like that now I feel like I can dissect things a little bit better and actually look at the relationship as a whole.”

As for Jacob, he learned “patience under pressure,” and he also had some positive words for his wife as they headed into Decision Day.

“Hopefully we can go into Decision Day, just ride the positive wave and see what happens,” shared Jacob.

Do you think Jacob and Haley will decide to stay married or get divorced?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.