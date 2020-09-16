MAFS: Greg Okotie gushes over pregnant wife Deonna, says she’s pregnant with first of 8 children

Being stuck inside during quarantine gave Greg Okotie and Deonna McNeil some to try for a baby, and these Married at First Sight alums were successful! Season 9 veterans from the North Carolina variation of the show, Greg Okotie and Deonna McNeill have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Out of 10 seasons, 9 couples are still together, and Greg and Deonna are now the fifth in the franchise to start a family.

Prior to getting married, Deonna hadn’t been in a relationship for 10 years. She was guarded but he had the patience to make her feel comfortable.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Greg played things safe, but Deonna’s adventurous nature brought a different side of his personality out.

The experts did well in this match, as one of Deonna’s only complaints throughout the season with Greg was he gave her too many compliments.

The couple have shared their journey on Couples’ Cam

The couple has shared their journey to parenthood on the Married at First Sight spin-off Couples’ Cam.

From fertility yoga to throwing her birth control away, Deonna showed she was serious about getting pregnant.

Read More Should Married at First Sight cast same sex couples? Jamie Otis weighs in

She also researched fertility-promoting food and made sure to incorporate things like oatmeal and salmon in her diet.

Greg said he would do his part by cooking aphrodisiac dinners.

Does Greg really want 8 kids?

Greg took to Instagram to celebrate the new addition to his family. “Truly a blessing to be married to this woman and for her to carry our first of eight children,” he wrote.

Although he finished the sentence with “just kidding”, viewers aren’t convinced.

When confronted in the comments by friends, Greg replied with complete vagueness, using only the laughing emoji.

For now, the couple is happy to provide a sibling to their fur child, Sandy.

Congrats to Greg and Deonna!