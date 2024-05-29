MAFS fans thirst after ‘gorgeous man’ Miles Williams as he shares snaps from Charlotte

Miles Williams is single again after quietly splitting from his wife, Karen Landry.

It doesn’t seem as if Miles is ready to mingle just yet, but there’s already a long line of female admirers waiting for a chance with the Married at First Sight alum.

He recently posted a few photos on social media from his trip to Charlotte and it didn’t take long for the post to garner a slew of thirsty comments.

People commented on what a “gorgeous man” he was, and there was even someone already in line to be wife number two.

Meanwhile, Miles has been focusing on his mental health since splitting from Karen.

He opened up about their separation at the 2023 Essence Festival, marking the first official confirmation that they were no longer together.

Fans had noticed that Miles and Karen hadn’t posted photos together in quite some time, or shared any new videos on their YouTube page.

However, after months of speculation, we finally found out that the Season 11 couple had called it quits for good.

The elementary school principal is making the most of his short break and he paid a quick visit to Charlotte.

The Instagram photos showed Miles enjoying the nightlife at a fancy lounge in the city.

“2 AM in Charlotte. #theoffseason, ” he captioned the post.

After sharing the photos online, several female admirers took to the comments to thirst after the single MAFS alum.

“Baby, baby, BABY!!! Call me into your office Mr. Principal, good lawd! 😍,” exclaimed a commenter.

“this my husband. he just dk yet 😂,” wrote someone else.

One Instagram user kept it short and sweet writing, “Gorgeous Man❤️.

Another commenter littered the post with heart eyes and fire emojis adding “Shhhhessssshh🔥🔥😍😍😍.”

“Just fine!! 😍😍,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @themileswilliams/Instagram

Miles has been focused on his career and mental health since his split from Karen Landry

Miles has been hyper-focused on his career while making sure to take care of his mental health after a stressful time in 2023.

He opened up about his mental health battles in Season 11 and that’s when he won over viewers with his openness and vulnerability.

While his personal life is taking a back seat these days, his professional endeavors are going well.

Aside from his new role as a principal, Miles also partnered with his MAFS castmate Bennett Kirshner for a new project, Life is a Broadcast: How to Act on Reality TV!

When Miles will jump back into the dating pool remains to be seen, but when he does, he’ll have many options.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.