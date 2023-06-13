MAFS fan favorites Woody and Amani announce second child on the way

The Married at First Sight family is getting bigger, and in a few months, there will be another bundle of joy joining the fold.

Fan favorites Woody and Amani recently surprised their family with a super cute announcement that they’re expecting a second child.

The couple already welcomed a one-year-old son, Reign Randall, who played an important role in the announcement as he rocked a “big brother” t-shirt to surprise his grandparents.

Woody and Amani’s love story started strong the moment we met them in Season 11 and it only got better with time. Viewers rooted for the couple and no one was surprised when they both said yes to staying married on Decision Day.

The couple has been saying yes ever since and last year they added their first child to the Randall bunch. Their adorable son was born in June of 2022 via home birth and he recently celebrated his first birthday.

However, Reign is about to be a big brother, and the family could not be more excited.

MAFS stars Woody and Amani are expecting their second child

Woody and Amani shared the happy news with their loved ones during a family outing, and as you can imagine they were overjoyed at the news.

While the proud grandpa was holding Reign, they noticed his “big brother” t-shirt and realized what it meant, and the family’s reaction was captured on camera.

In another clip, Woody and Amani revealed that they were about to go on their first family cruise, so they dressed Reign in his t-shirt so they could share the news with the other family members.

“So November 2023 Reign is gonna become a big brother. He doesn’t even know what that means, but he will,” said Amani.

The MAFS family sends well wishes to Woody and Amani

Woody later shared the video with his 305, 000 Instagram followers and he got a slew of congratulatory messages.

“SURPRISE!🤭 Send us well wishes in the comments! We got our baby a baby for his birthday!” he captioned the post.

The first MAFS star we spotted in the comment section was Jamie Otis, who wrote, “His reaction was priceless!🤣 CONGRATS BEAUTIFUL FAM!❤️❤️❤️.”

Vincent Morales also had a funny response as he said, “Y’all just had to up one us. Let me get back in the lab 😂. Congratulations y’all!!”

Deonna McNeill wrote, “Congrats!!!! Omg!!! I’m so happy for y’all!!”

Pic credit: @mrabove/Instagram

“Yesssssirrrrrr congrats bro!!” added Jephte Pierre.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.