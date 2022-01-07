MAFS expert Dr. Viviana thinks all couples will choose to stay married, viewers are doubtful

Resident expert, Dr. Viviana Coles is hopeful for the upcoming season of Married at First Sight. Pic credit: Lifetime

Licensed Relationship and Intimacy therapist, Dr. Viviana Coles is shooting for a perfect season.

After zero successful matches in the Married at First Sight experiment based in Houston, the resident expert is hopeful that all five Boston couples will stay married.

However, after the first episode, MAFS viewers don’t share that same optimism.

MAFS expert Dr. Viviana is hoping for success this season

In a video uploaded onto social media, Dr. Viviana Coles shared a clip from her appearance on the Season 14 matchmaking special.

“I believe that Boston is going to gonna give us our first 5/5,” Coles declared enthusiastically about the results of the upcoming season.

Asking for MAFS viewers’ input, she asked her followers in the caption, “Will it be 5/5 in Boston?! This #mafsexpert is HOPEFUL!”

Despite former Houston husband Johnny Lam sharing his support, it’s clear MAFS viewers don’t share the same sentiment in the comment section.

While one fan called the resident expert for saying that every season, another appreciated the MAFS expert for speaking success into existence.

Married at First Sight fans aren’t as hopeful for Season 14

With only one episode in, MAFS fans have only witnessed one of five weddings between strangers.

And after watching the struggle it was for Lindsey and Mark to meet at the aisle, viewers are not optimistic for the upcoming season.

While Lindsey has proven to be high-energy even without caffeine, she was blasted by viewers when she drank too much champagne and got drunk before walking down the aisle.

Lindsey is lit as a Christmas light show walking down this aisle😭😭#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs pic.twitter.com/YyVbbEbtoh — Thesarcasticoptimus (@TheSO7_) January 6, 2022

Lindsey’s friends: “yea I think she needs one more”



Lindsey in the back of the van: #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/6IiRKHVpjA — Taylors lair 🤧🤘🏽 (@missywimbush) January 6, 2022

Calling out Lindsey’s early red flags, one critic took to Twitter and wrote, “When her own father says her husband needs the patience of a saint.”

When her own father says her husband needs the patience of a saint. 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/FEghZxKHuV — Reality Bites (@RilkeHousewives) January 6, 2022

Another called out Mark’s previous audition on Married at First Sight back in Season 6 when the show first took Beantown.

“So this dude, wearing a shirt like that was interviewed 6 years ago and was rejected,” the user tweeted. “He’s still single. Yet there were no red flags for them.”

So this dude, wearing a shirt like that, was interviewed 6 years ago and was rejected. He’s still single. Yet there were no red flags for them? 🤔 #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSMatchMakinginBoston pic.twitter.com/SYQnu6PjDi — Caffeine Cat 😺🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@LouisianaSis) December 30, 2021

What do you think of the match between Lindsey and Mark? Let us know in the comments.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.