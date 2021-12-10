MAFS expert Dr. Viviana Coles opens up about Season 13, calls it ‘unexpected’

Resident MAFS expert Dr. Viviana Coles opens up on Season 13’s dramatic end. Pic credit: Lifetime

Season 13 of Married at First Sight was one for the books. While fans had high hopes for some couples this season, the experiment based in Houston ended in zero successful matches.

With some of the cast going and dating spouses they weren’t matched to, the people receiving most of the heat are the MAFS experts.

Relationship and sex expert for the franchise, Dr. Viviana Coles recently spoke to the Houston Chronicle about this season’s “unexpected” results and talked about the matchmaking process.

MAFS expert Dr. Viviana Coles calls Season 13 ‘unexpected’

While promising couples like Johnny Lam and Bao Houng Haung, and Zach Freeman and Michaela Clark had fans believing there would be some lasing couples in Houston, Dr. Viviana calls this season “unexpected.”

The resident MAFS expert explained, “It was kind of a wet splash of water to the face because it really did show us that this is not a perfect science. And that as strongly as we feel about a couple’s potential, it’s really going to be up to them to make it work or not.”

Dr. Viviana Coles also mentioned that as the show gets popular, the experts are having to consider the physical attraction even more because “I think people are expecting there to be kind of this initial attraction.”

She added, “And I say that because it’s not what I would necessarily do if I’m matchmaking on the side, especially if it’s a blind date, but if being a blind marriage, I think you truly need to be open to whomever ends up being at the end of the aisle.”

Dr. Viviana Coles explains the MAFS matching process

With matching long-lasting couples, there’s no flawless formula. While Dr. Viviana expresses that interests and hobbies can change over time, the experts focus on pairing participants with similar values.

“The core things that really make up how we see the world, those are things that we really try to be very, not necessarily similar but compatible,” Coles defined.

While some fans are convinced that the experts use an “opposites attract” approach, Dr. Viviana emphasized they don’t have that view when it comes to certain topics like family and children.

“If somebody has been matched and one of them wants kids, we are assured that the other person does as well,” explained the relationship therapist. “They might share it differently with their new spouse, they might say ‘well I’m not sure,’ but that’s certainly not something that they shared with us in that way.”

