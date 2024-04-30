MAFS ex-wives applauded for donating Season 17 wedding dresses to charity

It’s rare for Married at First Sight fans to applaud Emily Balch and her besties on social media, but just this once, they’re getting a pass for doing a good deed.

Becca Haley, Emily Balch, Lauren Good, and Clare Kerr have decided to turn their tragic MAFS experience into something good by donating their wedding dresses to charity.

The gorgeous white garbs didn’t bring any luck to the wearers the first time around because all their marriages ended in divorce.

However, maybe the second time will be the charm for the four lucky women who’ll receive the dresses donated by the MAFS stars.

During the Where Are They Now episode, the ex-wives told their story of donating the dresses.

Emily recently reflected on the moment, sharing snaps of the dresses and shedding light on the charity Wish Upon a Wedding.

Emily shared a video on Instagram showcasing Wish Upon a Wedding, A charity that grants weddings and vow renewals to couples facing terminal illness or life-altering circumstances.

The snap showed the Season 17 brides on their wedding day, clad in their gowns in all different styles that showcased their personalities.

“Thankful that Lauren, Clare, Becca & I were able to bring to light such an amazing organization @wishuponawedding 💗,” said the MAFS star in her caption.

“We hope that our four dresses are just the start to many more to follow for those who are also interested in contributing their dresses and helping make dreams come true ✨.”

The only person not included in the wedding dress donation was Chloe Brown, who had a rocky relationship with the women during her time on the show.

It’s unclear whether she was asked by her castmates to participate and opted not to or if she was intentionally excluded.

However, Chloe might have chosen to keep her wedding dress for sentimental reasons, given that her marriage didn’t have the tumultuous end the other women experienced.

MAFS fans applaud the Season 17 wives for their thoughtful gesture

After Emily shared the post online, several MAfS fans took to the comments to applaud the women for the thoughtful gesture.

“This is such a beautiful idea ladies!” wrote one commenter.

“Beautiful gesture…letting go and moving on in a positive direction❤️” noted someone else.

Another MAFS viewer reiterated the sentiment: “So thoughtful of you all ❤️ you all are such beautiful souls inside and out!”

Someone else added, “What a kind and thoughtful gesture ❤️ This is lovely ✨️.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.