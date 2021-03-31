MAFS: Erik admits that he’s still struggling with Virginia’s partying, admits he came across ‘a little strong’

Erik Lake talks about his relationship with Virginia. Pic credit:Lifetime

Married at First Sight fans are still on the fence about whether Erik and Virginia can make their marriage last.

At first, the structured 34-year-old pilot didn’t seem like the best fit for hard-partying Virginia. But the couple had an attraction to each other since the moment they met.

They were hot and heavy during the honeymoon, but as time went on, cracks started to show in their relationship.

Aside from having opposing political views, Erik and Virginia are on different pages when it comes to her male friends as well.

To make matters worse despite being married Virginia is still very much a party girl and that is also rubbing Erik the wrong way.

Erik says he and Virginia are still struggling

During a recent appearance on Married at First Sight Unfiltered, Erik dished about his marriage.

Erik seemed hopeful when Unfiltered host Jamie Otis asked if his instant connection with Virginia was enough to get them through their issues.

“I don’t know if that’s enough,” responded the MAFS star. ” There’s a way to meet in the middle with certain things for sure and then there’s others where it’s kind of like…”

During the discussion, Erik also admitted that Virginia has made a few changes since they got married.

However, there are still things in the relationship that he finds troubling.

“It’s like her single lifestyle, you know, partying, going out all those kinds of things, we’re still struggling with that a little bit. It’s just figuring out that respect level and communication for sure,” confessed Erik.

Erik admits he has things to work on

During his chat on Married at First Sight Unfiltered, Erik also discussed the topic of jealousy.

He and Virginia had a tough conversation about her remaining friends with her exes and his opinion on the topic didn’t go over too well with fans.

However, the reality TV personality shared that the way he voiced his opinion may have come off the wrong way.

“When it comes to like exes with me…I guess with my past I’ve dealt with things where it went over the line,” explained Erik.

In one episode Erik did share with Virginia that he’s been cheated on in all his past relationships, which explains his insecurities with some of her male friendships.

“I think, on the other part, I know I can come across a little strong,” shared Erik. “And I’m not trying to be mean or anything like that. It’s something I’m working on for sure…It’s a flaw of mine, I know that.”

Do you think Erik and Virginia can work through their differences and stay married in the end?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.