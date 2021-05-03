MAFS: Does Ryan have doubts about his marriage to Clara going into Decision Day?

Ryan Oubre talks about his mindset heading into Decision Day. Pic credit:Lifetime

Decision Day is fast approaching for the Married at First Sight couples and Ryan Oubre is weighing his pros and cons.

Despite getting along quite well with Clara, she is constantly frustrated that they have not consummated their marriage.

Furthermore, Clara — who tends to wear her heart on her sleeve — is also concerned that Ryan has never said “I Love You” in any of his past relationships.

Despite their issues, Clara recently rated her marriage to Ryan 10 out of 10.

But with Decision Day looming, is Ryan having doubts about his marriage?

Ryan is weighing the pros and cons

During the latest episode of Married at First Sight the couples spent a day apart to clear their minds before Decision Day.

“I thought I knew what I was getting into when I signed up for Married at First Sight, but that very analytical mind of mine is definitely weighing pros, cons…that’s been Ryan tried and true his entire life,” said Ryan during his confessional.

Ryan spent the day confiding in his friend A.J about his marriage and explained his mindset heading into the big day.

“Within 12 hours, 16 hours of interacting with Clara I knew exactly why we got matched,” confessed the 29-year-old. “You know I asked for somebody that was bold, and courageous, someone like creative. I think I put quirky… and I think Clara is definitely very quirky in her own way.”

But despite seeing the qualities in Clara that he requested, Ryan admitted that the 8-week experiment is not enough time for them to learn a lot about each other.

“I think the toughest part about this whole thing is it’s an expedited process,” commented the MAFS star. “But even still in two months, there are still things that we have to continuously learn about each other and in this scenario, you don’t necessarily have the luxury of time.”

Does Ryan have doubts about his marriage?

During his chat, the Married at First Sight star continued to dish about his marriage as Decision Day quickly approaches.

And while Ryan did not admit to having doubts about his marriage, he did share the biggest personality challenges that he’s had with Clara.

“She really puts everything she has out there, how she’s feeling with her emotions and everything, and so with Clara every day you’re talking about your feelings,” noted Ryan. “It’s like some days I just, I don’t want [to].”

He continued, “I’m emotionally out of feelings, but like you’re constantly, non-stop you’re talking about your feelings. And so it’s not bad to talk about your feelings but it’s like sometimes I just wanna talk about sports. Sometimes I just wanna talk about movies, you know.”

How do you see things ending for Clara and Ryan?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.