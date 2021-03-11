MAFS Couples Cam exclusive: Deonna talks to Greg about her fears about having a baby

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie are the latest couple in the Married at First Sight franchise to expand their family.

After being expertly matched on the season based in Charlotte, Greg and Deonna have been a fan favorite ever since.

From fertility yoga to aphrodisiac dinners, the couple has continued to share their journey to parenthood with viewers on the MAFS spin-off Couples Cam.

Deonna talks to Greg about her childbirth fears

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode, while going on a walk, Deonna admits to Greg, “I’m kinda nervous about giving birth.”

While Greg tries to reassure her that she’ll be alright, his pregnant wife brings up a great point, “We’ve never given birth before, how do you know we going to be fine?”

“It’s just push,” he jokes to Deonna. “With some epidurals, thats all you need!”

Greg admits in his confessional that he has some nerves about being a new parent, but isn’t as scared as Deonna as he isn’t the one giving birth.

“You can hear a lot of stories – the good, the bad but you’re never gonna know how it’s going to go for yourself. I think that’s the main thing I’m most nervous about,” she admitted.

Feeling comfort in being more informed, the couple decides to talk to other alums to find out about their birthing experiences.

The couple recently welcomed Baby O

While Deonna is currently expressing her pregnancy stresses to her husband, the couple recently welcomed their new son Declan on February 27.

In a post on Instagram, the new mom wrote, “Over the weekend our little bundle of joy entered the world after a long 36hrs of labor!”

Coming in at a healthy 6lbs 9oz, it’s clear the couple are ecstatic to be parents.

While Deonna was worried her dog would have difficulty adjusting to the new baby, she made sure to mention, “Sandy ABSOLUTELY loves her brother.”

Declan is the latest in a series of incoming MAFS babies. Couples Ashley and Anthony from Season 5, as well as Danielle and Bobby from Season 9, both welcomed their own additions to the family recently.

Greg and Deonna on MAFS Couples Cam. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.