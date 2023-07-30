MAFS couple Mia and Tristan — Where are they now?

It’s fair to say that Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson — not to be confused with Khloe Kardashian’s cheating ex-boyfriend — are among the most memorable Married at First Sight couples in the show’s history.

Their story was dramatic from beginning to end, and say what you want about this couple, but they certainly kept us coming back for more each week.

There was no happily ever after for Mia and Tristan, but they had some surprises for viewers in Season 7.

The drama began when the couple was about to head off on their honeymoon to Cancun, and Mia was prevented from boarding the plane.

She was detained due to a felony warrant put out on her from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana over three charges of stalking her ex-boyfriend.

Mia was later released, and Tristan was shocked to find out about Mia’s troubled past. Furthermore, the couple dealt with cheating scandals and trust issues, and we witnessed some explosive fights between them.

Interestingly, they stuck it out and even said yes to staying married on Decision Day, but got divorced soon after.

Here’s what’s going on with Tristan and Mia today.

MAFS alum Tristan Thompson is a proud new dad and husband

Tristan Thompson found the love of his life in Rachel White, a former beauty queen.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 and recently celebrated their third anniversary. The MAFS alum posted a photo from their wedding day to commemorate the special occasion.

“Three years down. Forever and after to go. Happy Anniversary Mi Amor ♾️,” he captioned the Instagram post.

Tristan and Rachel also have a baby boy together, and the proud dad has tons of photos with little Phoenix on his Instagram page.

The adorable toddler turned two in March, and Tristan wrote a sweet message for his baby boy along with a slew of photos and videos.

“Two years ago my life was forever changed. My young King was born,” said Tristan. “My son you have changed me more than I could ever have imagined. Until my last day, Daddy promises to always guide you and have your back. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PHOENIX 👑.”

Mia Bally got married again after her split from Tristan Thompson

Mia likes to keep things private on social media, but we know that she has found her happily ever after since her divorce from Tristan.

She tied to knot in 2021 during a destination wedding in the Bahamas. Mia also had a daughter before she got married and later that year, she announced a second pregnancy.

The former MAFS star posted a cute photo with her daughter Victoria and their dog as she shared the pregnancy news on Facebook.

“I’ve got the scoop. Baby #2 is coming soon !! Mr. Hubby and I are over the moon excited,” she wrote.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.