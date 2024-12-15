MAFS Chicago star Ikechi called out by alleged ex-girlfriend: ‘He’s trash’

Ikechi has been trying to get cast on Married at First Sight for a long time and now he’s finally snagged a spot on the Chicago season.

However, the 41-year-old might regret that now, because the backlash against him has been brutal.

It’s not just viewers trashing the newlywed; an alleged ex-girlfriend is also dragging him online.

Someone who claimed to have dated Ikechi for two years posted a lengthy message calling him “trash.”

That’s not the only claim the woman made about the MAFS Season 18 star. She slammed the experts for casting him and said he even talked about the show back when they dated.

She reiterated the sentiments of viewers who called him a gold-digging fame chaser, noting that he’s on TV to promote his book and he’s been pushing the publication for years.

Meanwhile, the first chance Ikechi got, he did just that, proudly displaying the book during the matchmaking special, but that’s not all.

He also used the biggest occasion of the season to promote the book—his wedding.

Ikechi put on a big production for his wedding to Emem, hiring someone to perform one of his poems as a tribute to his wife.

She was impressed but viewers saw right through it.

Ikechi’s alleged ex-girlfriend says the MAFS star is ‘trash’

Ikechi has been catching heat from MAFS viewers and now his past has returned to haunt him.

An alleged ex-girlfriend has jumped into the ring, confirming what fans have been saying about him.

“I dated Ikechi on and off for two years! I am so happy the world gets to see who he is,” the woman initially wrote on a Reddit thread reshared on Instagram by @mafsfan.

“Notice how the first thing out of his mouth is his book? He’s been pushing this book for years!” She continued, noting that his main goal is to get famous.

She said Ikechi has no interest in marriage but tells women he’s looking for a wife to reel them in, adding, “Ask the women in Houston who have dated him.”

She threw in a bit of TMI about Ikechi being “well endowed,” adding, “other than that, he’s trash.”

Ikechi’s alleged ex tells his wife, Emem, to run

The lengthy post claimed Ikechi is “emotionally cold and void.” The alleged ex threw major shade at the MAFS star, claiming he wants a “check.”

The woman had a message for his wife, Emem, saying, “This poor woman needs to run!”

Interestingly, viewers have told Emem the same thing, recently calling out his jealous and insecure behavior.

“Shame on MAF for even casting him!” she added.

An alleged ex has thoughts on Ikechi. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.