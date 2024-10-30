Ikechi called out for being a ‘gold digging fame chaser’ by MAFS viewers

Ikechi has tried a few times to get cast on Married at First Sight, and he finally scored when he signed up for the Chicago season.

However, that revelation, paired with Ikechi’s smooth talking ways, has viewers looking at him sideways.

After watching the 41-year-old marry Emem in Episode 3, MAFS fans are not convinced he’s in it for the right reasons.

There’s a lot of chatter on social media about Ikechi, with people dubbing him a “gold-digging fame chaser.”

Emem was ecstatic to see her groom for the first time when she walked down the aisle, but according to viewers, Ikechi only lit up when he found out his wife was a nurse practitioner with her own practice.

Now he’s getting called out, and people are already predicting that Emem will get hurt by the end of the eight-week experiment.

MAFS viewers think Ikechi is a ‘gold-digging fame chaser’

Ikechi blew Emem off her feet with his poetic letters, and as icing on the cake, he organized a performance with his words put the melody.

However, Ikechi’s family noticed some red flags, and MAFS fans were also not impressed with his wedding day shenanigans, and they took to social media to sound off.

“Hope I am wrong but Ikechi is here for TV,” reasoned an X user. “#MAFS didn’t find him; he moved from city to city to be on the show. It is very much giving ‘I want to be discovered.”

“Ikechi is putting on for the cameras I fear…but I’m sure that was part of his plan….emem better watch herself,” said someone else.

One commenter said, “I’m sorry, but I’m not feeling Ikechi for Emem. Bad vibes just keep surfacing, but for her sake, I hope I’m wrong.”

Another X user added, “Emem’s cousin sees Ike for the gold digging fame chaser that he is! She’s blessed to him in her corner #mafs.”

Can Ikechi turn things around?

It’s still early, and a lot can change in the next few weeks, but Ikechi will have to do a lot of work to impress MAFS viewers.

Interestingly, his wife, Emem, is already enamored with her beau and hasn’t seen any red flags.

Based on the teasers we’ve seen, there will be some tense moments between the duo, but we’ll have to keep watching to find out if they can overcome those hurdles and make their marriage last.

Do you think Emem and Ikechi are a good match? Sound off in the comments below.

Married at First Sight Season airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.