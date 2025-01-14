MAFS’ Camille Parsons: Let’s get to know the Season 18 bride

Camille Parsons might be our only hope for a successful relationship on Season 18 of Married at First Sight, so it’s only fair that we get to know her a little better.

Interestingly, Camille and her husband Thomas are not a couple we were betting on based on how things played out on their wedding day.

However, they’ve turned things around since then.

Before tying the knot, Camille was calm, cool, and collected, surprising her friends and family with her confidence about the MAFS process.

However, reality hit right before she walked down the aisle, and at one point we envisioned another runaway bride situation.

Camille got cold feet at the last minute and questioned if she should marry a stranger.

Her sister eventually calmed her nerves and the 35-year-old was pleasantly surprised when she met her husband for the first time.

Things have progressed between the couple over the past few weeks and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that our Season 18 spoiler rings true.

In the meantime, let’s learn more about the Chicago bride.

Who is MAFS Season 18 star Camille Parsons?

We’ve been getting to know MAFS newbie Camille Parsons over the past several weeks, but the show can only cram so much into each episode.

Camille was ready to take on the MAFS process because she desired stability in her personal life after carving out a successful career. So let’s delve a little deeper into that.

The Chicago, Illinois, native is what you would call multi-talented, working as an operations leader, a certified athletic trainer, and a real estate investor.

On her LinkedIn platform, she credits herself as having a diverse background across the healthcare, athletic, and haircare industries.

She is also skilled in project management, teaching, and empowering others.

Let’s delve more into Camille’s career

Before starting her impressive career, Camille attended Concordia University in Wisconsin and acquired a bachelor’s degree in athletic training.

She put that to good use as an athletic trainer at Comprehensive Orthopedics S.C., where she remained for over seven years before joining her current company, CurlMix.

Ever wondered why Camille’s curls are always popping? That’s because it’s her job to ensure that the CurlMix products contain the perfect mix of ingredients to deliver healthy, hydrated, and defined curls.

We glimpsed the Chicago bride in her element when the experts visited the CurlMix lab and delivered the news about her MAFS casting earlier in the season.

The MAFS star started at the company in 2021 as an operations lead; now, she’s director of operations—a role she’s had since 2023.

We hoped to get some juicy dish about Camille’s personal life, but there’s no trace of her on social media, not even a private page, which is a real bummer.

That’s all we know for now, but we’re keeping our eyes and ears open for more about the Season 18 newlywed.

