MAFS Atlanta: Briana reveals her fears about having kids with husband Vincent

Briana Morris and Vincent Morales have quickly become fan favorites on the current season of Married at First Sight.

The cute couple seemed to hit it off since first laying eyes on each other on their wedding day and their relationship has only grown since then.

The newly married couple and their blossoming romance have been overshadowed by Chris and Paige in viewers’ eyes, whose storyline has taken over the season.

It seems that the only thing MAFS viewers have been talking about lately is the shocking revelations being made week after week by Chris.

But while the drama has certainly gotten a lot of attention, viewers are also quite taken with Briana and Vincent’s love story.

Some have even compared them to Woody and Imani who stole our hearts last season.

Although Briana and Vincent appear to be a great match, that doesn’t mean their relationship won’t have a few snags and the first one seems to be the issue of kids.

Briana is fearful about having kids

Briana was a recent guest on Married at First Sight Unfiltered and during the show, she confessed to being fearful about having kids.

In a previous episode, the 28-year-old voiced that she was uncomfortable when Vincent broached the subject.

But keep in mind, this was only days after the couple tied the knot.

During her chat with Jamie Otis, the MAFS star explained how she felt talking about kids so early in their relationship.

“It’s kind of odd because we just met,” noted Briana. “So far he doesn’t know how I feel about having kids or like, my fears.”

Briana is fearful about having kids due to health issues

The Married at First Sight star delved a bit deeper into her fear about having kids.

Briana revealed that those fears stem from a few health issues that she has been battling.

“I have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, it is genetic,” shared Briana. “So I have heard horror stories of what can happen with those different health issues with having a child.”

Despite battling these health issues, the reality TV personality is not going to let that stop her from having a family with Vincent.

Briana told Jamie Otis that while she does have fears, she very much plans to have kids at some point in the future.

“It doesn’t deter me from wanting to have children, because I do. And I would like to have, like three or four,” revealed the MAFS star. “But it’s just a fear.”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.