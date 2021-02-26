Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

MAFS Atlanta: Briana reveals her fears about having kids with husband Vincent


MAFS star Briana confessed to being fearful about having kids
Does Briana have fears about having kids with Vincent? Pic credit: Lifetime

Briana Morris and Vincent Morales have quickly become fan favorites on the current season of Married at First Sight.

The cute couple seemed to hit it off since first laying eyes on each other on their wedding day and their relationship has only grown since then.

The newly married couple and their blossoming romance have been overshadowed by Chris and Paige in viewers’ eyes, whose storyline has taken over the season.

It seems that the only thing MAFS viewers have been talking about lately is the shocking revelations being made week after week by Chris.

monsterscriticsreality

244 299

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Last one
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs ...

View

Feb 26

5 0
Open
Last one . . . . . . . . #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafsmemes #memes #realitytv #realitytvmemes

Last one
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafsmemes #memes #realitytv #realitytvmemes ...

5 0

monsterscriticsreality

And now we’ve given up.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight ...

View

Feb 25

7 3
Open
And now we’ve given up. . . . . . . . . #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafsmemes #memes #realitytv #realitytvmemes #paigebanks #chriswilliams

And now we’ve given up.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafsmemes #memes #realitytv #realitytvmemes #paigebanks #chriswilliams ...

7 3

But while the drama has certainly gotten a lot of attention, viewers are also quite taken with Briana and Vincent’s love story.

Some have even compared them to Woody and Imani who stole our hearts last season.

Although Briana and Vincent appear to be a great match, that doesn’t mean their relationship won’t have a few snags and the first one seems to be the issue of kids.

Briana is fearful about having kids

Briana was a recent guest on Married at First Sight Unfiltered and during the show, she confessed to being fearful about having kids.

In a previous episode, the 28-year-old voiced that she was uncomfortable when Vincent broached the subject.

But keep in mind, this was only days after the couple tied the knot.

During her chat with Jamie Otis, the MAFS star explained how she felt talking about kids so early in their relationship.

“It’s kind of odd because we just met,” noted Briana. “So far he doesn’t know how I feel about having kids or like, my fears.”

Briana is fearful about having kids due to health issues

The Married at First Sight star delved a bit deeper into her fear about having kids.

Briana revealed that those fears stem from a few health issues that she has been battling.

“I have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, it is genetic,” shared Briana. “So I have heard horror stories of what can happen with those different health issues with having a child.”

Despite battling these health issues, the reality TV personality is not going to let that stop her from having a family with Vincent.

Briana told Jamie Otis that while she does have fears, she very much plans to have kids at some point in the future.

“It doesn’t deter me from wanting to have children, because I do. And I would like to have, like three or four,” revealed the MAFS star. “But it’s just a fear.”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x