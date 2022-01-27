MAFS: Alyssa Ellman storms off Afterparty set when asked why she signed up for the show

Alyssa Ellman becomes fed up with questioning on Afterparty. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight may have changed the name of its after-show, but new host Keshia Knight Pulliam is still asking the unfiltered question that audiences most want to know.

Alyssa Ellman made her first appearance on Afterparty and Keshia did not hold back in asking her honest questions about her feeling towards her husband Chris Collette and her perplexing approach to the Married at First Sight process.

After a series of inquisitive questions, Alyssa became fed up and abruptly walked off the set.

Alyssa Ellman gets put in the hot seat on Afterparty

One of Keshia’s first few questions addressed the elephant in the room, as she directly asked Alyssa if she is attracted to Chris. Alyssa responded by simply saying that he is not her type.

As Alyssa kept her answers rather vague, Keshia pointed out that she kept speaking in generalizations and beckoned her to be more upfront with her feelings.

Alyssa opened up about how she could not get over Chris’ friends describing him as condescending and disrespectful of others’ thoughts and feelings.

Alyssa revealed that she had been in a relationship with a condescending person in the past and she described that past relationship as very scary, traumatic, and toxic.

Keshia asked if Alyssa ever told Chris about her toxic past relationship and Alyssa admitted that she didn’t tell him about her past, only that his actions bothered her.

Keshia also questioned if Alyssa ever took a step back to consider Chris’ feelings and how he may have been left in the dark since he wasn’t aware of her past triggers, and Alyssa felt she had taken him into consideration.

Keshia shared she was ‘drilling down’ on Alyssa because most of Alyssa’s issues with Chris seemed rooted in hearsay.

After Olajuwon and Mark spoke highly of Chris on the after-show and Keshia again confronted Alyssa for not wanting Chris to tell her family and friends the raw truth about their wedding night, Alyssa became visibly emotional.

Alyssa continued to reiterate that her feelings on the situation haven’t changed and she still felt she was disrespected by Chris airing out their confidential conversations.

Olajuwon Dickerson calls out Alyssa Ellman

Keshia asked Alyssa why she would sign up for this show since a part of the process is sharing the journey publicly.

Alyssa responded bluntly, claiming she was trying to be respectful.

It appears the final straw for Alyssa was when Keshia expressed, “I guess the viewers are just gonna have to watch the show and you know kind of form their own observations as a result of what has been shown” adding that she was hoping Alyssa would use this platform to give her side of the story.

Upon hearing this, Alyssa wiped away her tears and stormed off the set as she declared that she was walking away from this conversation.

Olajuwon then succinctly summarized what he thinks Alyssa’s real issue is.

Olajuwon stated, “Straight up this is all bulls**t. I think she got married, she wasn’t attracted to him. The fact that you had his friends, his corny a** friends come over and say some corny s**t to you. You indulged in it because it was a leeway to get out.”

What do you think of Olajuwon’s assessment of Alyssa Ellman?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.