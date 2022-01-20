MAFS viewers slam Alyssa for her behavior after she made it clear that Chris wasn’t her type

Alyssa Ellman receives backlash from MAFS fans. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 14 has officially shown all the weddings and one bride has already begun to rub MAFS viewers the wrong way.

Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette were the last to get married and, from the sour way their wedding ended, it looks like they could be the first to call it quits from the cast as well.

Alyssa’s behavior at the wedding has been deemed ‘cold’ and ‘stuck up’ after she so clearly was turned off by Chris.

After Alyssa seemingly walked away from the wedding to spend the night alone, MAFS viewers sounded off with their irritation over her behavior and even accused her of ‘gaslighting.’

MAFS viewers question Alyssa Ellman’s readiness for marriage

Alyssa Ellman’s disapproval of Chris led MAFS viewers to point out Alyssa’s own flaws and question why the experts chose her for this experiment where being open-minded is so key.

One MAFS viewer wrote, “Alyssa, a serial dater with 10 backup wedding dresses who’s super picky and puts importance to physical attraction…the experts thought she was a good candidate to be #MarriedAtFirstSight?!?”

Alyssa, a serial dater with 10 backup wedding dresses who’s super picky and puts importance to physical attraction… the experts thought she was a good candidate to be #MarriedAtFirstSight?!? 🙄😳🤦🏻‍♀️ #MAFS #MAFSBoston pic.twitter.com/58nUIYm8NS — realityfun (@realityfun2) January 20, 2022

Another MAFS fan pinpointed how the expert’s perspective of Alyssa wasn’t matching up to her true personality. The fan wrote, “Pastor Cal: Alyssa’s fun, loving, demeanor…Did he interview a different Alyssa?!?!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

A MAFS critic accused Alyssa of gaslighting, tweeting, “Alyssa gaslighting Chris about ‘red flags’ when she’s really just not attracted [to] him and closed herself off from jump doesn’t sit right with me…”

Alyssa gaslighting Chris about “red flags” when she’s really just not attracted him and closed herself off from jump doesn’t sit right with me.. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/IgaFAB2q0S — STREAM STORY TIME (@burner22156) January 20, 2022

One MAFS fan expressed feeling like Alyssa and Chris’ will likely be a messy couple and they called out Alyssa’s focus on appearance writing, “Alyssa’s upset at Chris’ teeth. But girlfriend, teeth can be fixed easier than a nasty personality.”

Alyssa's upset at Chris' teeth. But girlfriend, teeth can be fixed easier than a nasty personality. #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/8zpxaCaizz — Ms.Eva59 (@MsEva59) January 20, 2022

MAFS viewers find Alyssa to be the most ‘annoying’ from the cast

Many MAFS viewers appeared to share a similar sentiment of finding Alyssa Ellman to be irritating.

One MAFS fan wrote, “Alyssa’s energy is already irking me.”

Another tweet read, “My top 3 most annoying people this season: 1) Alyssa 2) Alyssa 3) Alyssa.”

Alyssa’s coldness was also compared to Married at First Sight Season 3 star Ashley Doherty who was married to David Norton and also seemed to give up on the marriage very early.

One MAFS viewer appears to believe Alyssa will only get more frustrating as time goes on, tweeting, “Me getting ready to hate Alyssa for an entire season…”

Me getting ready to hate Alyssa for an entire season… #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/kpmvnFsM4X — @OpinionatedMarriedGuy (@danipplenibbler) January 20, 2022

After Alyssa’s behavior at the wedding, do you think she’ll only pull further away from Chris as time goes on or will they somehow find common ground?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.