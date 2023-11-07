MAFS alum Kate Sisk is engaged

Another Married at First Sight alum is about to walk down the aisle after a failed attempt at happily ever after on the show.

This time, it’s Season 8 star Kate Sisk who has found her true love — no thanks to the experts who initially matched her with Luke Cuccurullo.

That unfortunate pairing ended in disaster, through no fault of Kate, who tried her best during the eight-week experiment to make things work.

However, Luke had zero interest in his wife — a point he made sure to rudely tell her on the show. It’s no surprise he became the season’s villain due to his poor treatment of Kate.

Nonetheless, after kissing a few frogs, Kate has finally found her prince in her fiance, Harry Christopher.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The MAFS alum proudly showed off her stunning engagement ring after her fiance popped the question over the weekend.

Married at First Sight star Kate Sisk shows off stunning engagement ring

Kate shared several posts on Instagram after a romantic weekend away in the Smokey Mountains with her then-boyfriend, Harry.

Now he’s about to be her husband, as the first snap in the carousel showed a gorgeous emerald engagement ring on her finger.

The pair had an adventurous weekend planned as they stayed at a cabin in the woods and took a scenic mountain trek where the engagement took place.

The photos showed the happy couple exploring the outdoors and sharing a sweet kiss while surrounded by nature.

Kate didn’t have to say much in the caption of her post since the photos told the romantic story. She simply added a ring emoji.

MAFS fans and alums couldn’t be happier for Kate Sisk

Kate was a fan favorite during her season, so it’s no surprise that MAFS viewers are happy that she finally found her ideal match.

“Oh yayyyyyyy. You were my all time favorite on that show and just so deserving to be loved properly. Congratulations so happy for you!!!!” wrote a commenter.

“I remember loving you in MAFS and wishing you’d been paired with someone that saw what a beautiful human you are, inside and out.” said someone else.

Comments under Kate’s announcement. Pic credit: @katesisk1/Instagram

Former MAFS expert Dr. Jessica Griffin wrote, “Congratulations- you deserve the love story of a lifetime ❤️.”

Season 1 cast member Jamie Otis–and one of the few success stories from the show–was also in the mix writing, “Congrats!!! I’m so happy for you!! ❤️.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday 8/7c on Lifetime.