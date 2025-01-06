MAFS’ Allen Slovick: Let’s get to know the Season 18 star

There’s nothing bad to say about Allen Slovick, one of the newest cast members on Season 18 of Married at First Sight.

The quirky Chicago groom has stolen the hearts of viewers and alums alike — one of whom sang his praises in a recent recap.

Allen was matched with Madison Myers and he was excited to see his beautiful bride on her wedding day.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t love or even lust at first sight for Madison.

The couple has been getting to know each other over the past few weeks but Madison has yet to form an attraction for her husband.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Furthermore, there might be even more heartbreak in his future as Madison allegedly cheats on him with another groom in the coming weeks.

The show has been teasing a cheating scandal and couples swap all season, and we’re waiting for that to play out.

In the meantime, let’s get to know more about Allen.

Who is MAFS Season 18 star Allen Slovick?

We snuck our way into Allen’s Instagram page before he was prompted to go private so we could do a little digging and share all the juicy details.

The bad news is that Allen isn’t a very active social media user, having only joined the platform in 2023.

However, we learned that the Illinois Chicago native is big on family, sharing proud uncle snaps with his two nieces.

He’s also a dog dad with plenty of posts with his fur baby, Luffy.

The MAFS Season 18 star is also a race car fanatic, frequenting car shows and racecar driving events.

Allen enjoys ballet and even joined a friend to see the Nutcracker over the holidays.

“Had a wonderful evening… beautiful performance across the board,” he wrote in a post. “Lucky to have met @derek_drilon for the invite and a solid friend. #nutcracker #chicagoballet #ballet #holidaytraditions #joffreyballet.”

Allen Slovick at the ballet. Pic credit: @allen_slovick/Instagram

Allen has a close relationship with his mom

We met Allen’s mom earlier in the season and it’s obvious that the mother-son duo have a very close bond.

Allen has several photos of her on Instagram, including a cute selfie from Mother’s Day 2024 where he treated her to a lovely brunch with his fur baby tagging along.

“Happy Mother’s Day! Had a great lunch, trying to get out of the food coma!!” noted the MAFS star in his post.

Allen Slovick with his dog and his mom. Pic credit: @allen_slovick/Instagram

As for his professional life, Allen is a financial systems manager at Littelfuse, per LinkedIn.

He attended the College of DuPage for an associate’s degree and then acquired a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Analytics at Benedictine University.

He’s worked as an operations supervisor at ASIG and then as an account management specialist at HUB.

In 2018 Allen started working at Univar Solutions, where he stayed for almost five years while moving up the ranks.

He joined his current company in July 2023 and has been there for one year and seven months.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.