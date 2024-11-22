MAFS episode may have teased the cast members involved in cheating scandal

Married at First Sight has already teased a cheating scandal and couples swap this season, but did they hint at the culprits in the latest episode?

That seems to be the case and if you tuned in to Episode 5, you might have picked up on that.

The newlyweds are all in Mexico for their honeymoon but things are not going well for two couples.

David is going through it with his wife Michelle, who has made it clear that she wants nothing to do with him.

Another struggling couple is Allen and Madison due to a lack of attraction on the bride’s part.

Madison is not impressed with Allen’s quirky personality and unique sense of style, and she can’t seem to get past the fact that he’s not her usual type.

Has she set her sights on another groom?

Will David and Madison cheat on their spouses?

The popular MAFS fan page @mafsfan recently got word that David and Madison are the two cast members involved in the cheating scandal.

If this is true, the show teased the beginning of their romance in Episode 5, with the pair filming a scene together without their spouses.

At one point David decided to hit the gym after another tense interaction with Michelle, and when he arrived, Madison was also there working out.

The duo spent the session confiding in each other about the issues in their respective marriages and sharing advice.

David even shared something with Madison that he hasn’t told his wife—he was once engaged.

We’re used to seeing the men sharing information with the other men and the women doing the same.

However, we’ve never seen a male and female cast member filming a separate scene together and having deep conversations without their spouses.

Meanwhile, viewers have also picked up on a possible chemistry between David and Madison.

MAFS viewers see romance brewing between David and Madison

MAFS viewers took to social media to comment on David and Madison after the scene at the gym.

“So, is tonight foreshadowing David and Madison cheating with each other? 👀,” someone questioned.

Soooo is tonight foreshadowing David and Madison cheating with each other? 👀 #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/oZlATerUMS — ShortGal (@Shortni07) November 20, 2024

Interestingly, MAFS fans are all for the Madison and David hookup since the 35-year-old has been treated so poorly by his wife.

“ATP, I’m ready to see David and Madison get together. I didn’t like David at first, but I must admit he definitely deserves better than this,” an X user reasoned.

“David and Madison might be able to build a connection. Allen deserves better than Michelle. She’s not mature enough for this experiment. She should go home – today,” said someone else.

One commenter admitted, “I kinda see why he went towards Madison. Not saying that’s right, tho, but Michelle is bats**t crazy.”

Another added, “I can see now why David seeks comfort in Madison’s arms 👀.”

Do you think Madison and David will leave their spouses for each other?

Married at First Sight Season airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.