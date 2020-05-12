Madison Prewett mocks claims that she wants to be an influencer after stint on The Bachelor

The Bachelor franchise has matched many couples over the years but beyond that, the ABC series has launched the influencer careers of quite a few people who appeared over the years. That may be part of the reason that Madison Prewett was recently accused of using her reality TV fame to earn money on the internet.

Madison Prewett gained a lot of fame from her time on The Bachelor, as she was the runner-up for Peter Weber. While he ended up getting engaged to Hannah Ann, it was Madison he wanted all along.

But because Peter chose to sleep with the other contestants, she self-eliminated right before the finale, leaving Peter all alone at the After the Final Rose special.

The two gave it a shot, but it took less than 48 hours for them to announce that they would not be a couple.

Since then, Madison has kept a low profile as she’s quarantining with her family in Alabama. Because of her social media activity, fans believe she’s planning to become an influencer.

Madison Prewett mocks the idea of becoming an influencer

This week, Madison and her parents did a video, where they tried to make sense of a word jumble. The words would eventually be “I want to be an influencer,” and it was her father who got it right.

The Bachelor franchise tends to birth many new influencers, so it didn’t take long for people to accuse Madison of wanting to be an influencer herself.

“It’s funny cause Madie [sic] wants to be an influencer,” one person wrote, to which Madison clapped back, “So bad I’m dyinggggggg to be one!!!!”

While it wouldn’t be surprising if Madison did become a social media influencer, for the sole reason that so many Bachelor contestants do, she hasn’t really shown any interest in promoting people or products on her social media. But she does have the following to do it. And she has talked about her fanbase too.

Prewett has already revealed that one of the craziest things to come from The Bachelor franchise is overnight fame. She recently shared that she woke up after the first episode aired to over 300,000 new followers.

Madison has 1.9 million followers on Instagram at the time of this reporting.

Madison Prewett’s Instagram feed does have a professional feel to it

Madison does have an Instagram feed that could look like she’s getting photos taken by a professional photographer. Just this week, she shared a photo of herself in a gown.

Another photo shows her jumping on a bed, but the photo does look like something from an influencer ad. However, the caption is simple and states that she’s bored at her home during the quarantine.

In one post where she’s celebrating her friend’s birthday, she’s posing in denim and sunglasses. While the photo and the post are innocent and cute, it could look like an ad for sunglasses.

While she may not want an influencer job, her feed could be confusing to some fans. Other than The Bachelor finale, Madison has kept a low profile.

She did clear her name in an interview with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast, Off The Vine, where she revealed that Peter had reached out to her two days prior to quarantining with Kelley Flanagan.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.