Madison Prewett reveals the craziest thing about her Bachelor fame and the downsides of the show

The Bachelor star Madison Prewett is moving on with her life after ending all chances of her starting a romance with Peter Weber.

Madison, who eliminated herself from the show right before Peter was to propose, was willing to listen to him after he returned home and broke things off with Hannah Ann.

Despite proposing to Hannah, Peter still had feelings for Madison and wanted to pursue her.

After 48 hours, they announced they would remain friends.

Madison is speaking out again, and this time, she reveals the upsides and downsides to fame from the show.

Madison Prewett shares the upside of fame

In a recent interview with Marty & McGree, Madison reveals that the upside to being on The Bachelor is all the support she’s received.

She shared that fame almost came overnight, as she woke up one morning with thousands of new followers on Instagram.

She reveals that she gained 300,000 fans after the first episode, and suddenly, magazines were talking about her. Another benefit is that she gets opportunities she wouldn’t otherwise have.

She also reveals the major downside to fame from The Bachelor is that not everyone likes you, and you can’t please everyone. During the show, Madison was vocal about not wanting to have sex before marriage.

While fans supported her decisions, she faced criticism for waiting to tell him until right before Fantasy Suite dates.

Madison Prewett was recently criticized by Nick Viall

Madison also hasn’t won over everyone from Bachelor Nation. Nick Viall recently slammed her on his podcast after she decided to speak out about Peter Weber.

Madison claimed Peter texted her two days before being spotted in Chicago with Kelley Flanagan, begging her to get back together because he loved her.

Within days, Nick decided to remind Madison about her behavior. He called her a liar, claiming she made fake fan accounts to boost her image as The Bachelor was airing.

He argued that she had been caught commenting on her own picture, pretending to be a fan.

Madison claimed that it was a friend of hers who commented on her post but forgot to log out of Madison’s account. Nick didn’t buy that story at all.

Additionally, he called her out on having strict values, but not living up to them all the time.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.