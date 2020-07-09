Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss mock Bachelor moments as Peter and Kelley get roses in public

Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann surprised everyone when they shared the news this week that they had been hanging out.

Despite fighting for the same man and Hannah getting engaged to him, the two managed to create a strong and powerful friendship.

Both women were praised for how they handled themselves on The Bachelor, standing up for themselves and pointing out that this wasn’t Peter Weber’s journey to find a wife – this was everyone’s journey.

While Peter has moved on with Kelley Flanagan since the dramatic finale, the women have moved on with a friendship that is nothing but pure entertainment for everyone.

And they proved once again yesterday that they can’t stop making fun of their Bachelor experience.

Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann can’t stop mocking The Bachelor

The two jumped on TikTok and decided to have some fun with their roles on the show.

In one clip, the ladies pose and recreate some of their hilarious facial expressions that surfaced from their time on the show.

It was pure magic for Bachelor fans, who loved seeing them poke fun at the experience and not take everything so personally.

Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann also point to failed engagement

Of course, it wouldn’t be a throwback without mocking the failed engagement.

As fans may recall, Peter appeared to want to propose to Madison, but when she self-eliminated, he decided to propose to Hannah instead.

A few months later, he broke up with Hannah and tried to pursue Madison once again. When that failed, he pursued Kelley Flanagan and the two are currently dating.

In a fun video, Madison and Hannah joke about the failed engagement, doing a fun spin on a “Marry Me” theme.

Both Madison and Hannah Ann appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever and Chris Harrison asked them both if they would ever give Peter a second chance. The answer was a firm no.

This week, Madison and Hannah went on a picnic together, surprising everyone that they were hanging out. As it turns out, the two have a great friendship after The Bachelor, even though they were the final two.

And while all of this was happening, Peter and Kelley were at a restaurant called True Food Kitchen where Kelley was seen getting a rose from one of the staff members. As Peter joked on Instagram, they accepted the rose.

While Kelley has asked that everyone move on from the drama between Peter, Madison, and Hannah Ann, it sounds like there may be some more jokes coming her way soon.

It has only been a few months since everything aired on television.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.