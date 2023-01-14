Madison LeCroy teases filming Southern Charm with Brett Randle

Madison LeCroy is back for Season 9 of Southern Charm. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Season 9 of Southern Charm is happening, and Madison LeCroy is back to work filming.

The blonde beauty teased that she was filming this week and wasn’t doing it alone.

Madison shared a selfie alongside her husband, Brett Randle, and in the bottom corner, she included a hint that they were filming.

This would be Brett’s first appearance on Southern Charm, as he didn’t participate in anything related to Season 8. While he was mentioned and Madison celebrated her engagement, he chose to remain away from the spotlight.

Following Season 8, Madison hinted that Brett was reconsidering his decision to stay away, and it looks like she convinced him to film at least a little bit.

After taking a break from filming and getting married, Madison is ready to bring everything to this season of Southern Charm.

When did Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle tie the knot?

Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle married in November 2022. She had discussed some of the wedding stuff while filming Southern Charm, but cameras weren’t present at the wedding, and none of her costars were invited to the nuptials.

She shared photos from her special day and revealed that the couple was married in South Carolina before heading off to their wedding destination. After that, Madison and Brett spent some quality time on their honeymoon while she donned various bikinis from her collab with BeachRiot, inspired by her wedding dress.

Now that they have enjoyed some time adjusting as newlyweds, both Madison and Brett are back to work.

What do we know about Season 9 of Southern Charm?

Aside from Madison LeCroy returning for Season 9 of Southern Charm, some other big news dropped.

Kathryn Dennis will not return for another season. She was rumored to have been let go, and while she didn’t address it, the fiery redhead did confirm her exit.

This is sad because Madison and Kathryn were building a friendship and hanging out following Season 8’s ending.

Along with Kathryn’s exit, Naomie Olindo appears to be out after returning for one season after she abruptly left. So far, those two seem to be the only ones who have departed.

Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Venita Aspen, and Leva Bonaparte are all expected to return for another season.

Filming was due to begin earlier this week, and based on the timeline, Season 9 should drop near the end of 2023 or sometime between the fall and winter seasons.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.