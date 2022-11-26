Madison LeCroy is enjoying her honeymoon in a bikini. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is a married woman enjoying her honeymoon in warm weather with a killer bikini body.

The Southern Charm star shared a piece of her time away with her husband, Brett Randle, as she soaked up the sun while lying in a lounge chair.

She had on a gold-looking bikini, which accentuated her bust because of the way she posed for the shot.

The gorgeous blonde had her hair pulled back and a ponytail with rubber bands every few inches to kick the plain style up a notch.

Her signature black sunglasses were fixed on her face as she threw up the peace sign while posing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

If nothing else, Madison knows how to relax in style.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy marries Brett Randle in Mexico

For months, Madison LeCroy has been sharing her journey to the altar with her followers and Southern Charm fans.

Her engagement was announced on the show, and from there, it all snowballed into the production it was.

Madison and Brett Randle got legally married in South Carolina before her actual wedding day. She shared some photos from that day with a nod to Marilyn Monroe and old Hollywood.

She and Brett held their destination wedding in Mexico, where several of their close friends and family members attended the event. Madison has been sharing photos little by little, but it’s expected that she will do something more complete once she returns home and returns to a semi-normal life.

Madison LeCroy reveals workout routine

The Southern Charm beauty puts in plenty of time at the gym.

After all, it takes work to look as good as Madison LeCroy does while donning a bikini.

When talking to Bravo TV, Madison revealed that ahead of her wedding, she was working out five to six times a week, sometimes even twice a day.

She said, “My fiancé is hot as s–t, so I have to work out.”

A few workout videos were shared, and she explained she was “shedding for the wedding” and doing as much as possible.

Madison is known for sharing workouts on Instagram, and she revealed that her hustle was so that she could get into shape and look amazing on her wedding day.

This has been the most in-shape the blonde Southern Charm star has been since debuting on the show as Austen Kroll’s girlfriend a few seasons ago.

Her hard work paid off, as she looked amazing in her bikini while enjoying her honeymoon.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.