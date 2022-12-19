Leva Bonaparte knows how to make a fashion statement. Pic credit: @levabonaparte/Instagram

Leva Bonaparte knows how to garner attention.

The Southern Charm star is making waves in the best possible way.

She celebrated the weekend with a smoking hot clip, revealing she was spending her Saturday home watching White Lotus.

Leva has been busy promoting her new Bravo show, Southern Hospitality, which is a spinoff of Southen Charm. She owns some of Charleston’s hottest spots featured on the show.

Her latest reel showed off her curves as she posed in what appears to be a bathroom while fixing her wavy hair.

The reality TV star definitely has what it takes to be a boss both in the corporate world and the fashion world.

Leva Bonaparte shows off curves

In a reel Leva Bonaparte shared on Instagram, the reality star showed off her curves.

The Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality star wore a two-piece ensemble. It accentuated her curves perfectly and revealed her toned tummy.

Leva went for a bustier-than-normal look and proved that even the boss knows how to go all out when the time is right.

She captioned the footage, “It’s the weekend! I’m home watching #whitelotus 😂😂 i can’t believe i slept on this show!”

Leva Bonaparte proves she is the boss on Southern Hospitality

Last month, Leva Bonaparte debuted in her Southern Charm spinoff, Southern Hospitality.

It’s much like when Lisa Vanderpump was given Vanderpump Rules following her success on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The show features Leva and her husband’s establishments and the crew working there. It’s clear there is a hierarchy among the cast members.

Drama and messiness are all part of the appeal, but Leva has proved that while she can be a cool boss and a whole lot of fun, she isn’t down for anything affecting her revenue.

Only a handful of episodes have aired so far, but a growing fan base exists. Leva wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea as a Southern Charm star, and Southern Hospitality shows a new side of her.

Fashion and the nightlife are part of what makes Leva tick. She can run her businesses efficiently without putting up with anything from anyone. The businesswoman revealed that she has an apartment close to her establishments, so if anything happens, she or her husband could be there quickly.

Even though Leva Bonaparte is the boss, she isn’t afraid to show off her killer curves when the timing is right.

Southern Hospitality airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.