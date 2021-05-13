Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Mackenzie McKee and Teen Mom 2 fans praise Kailyn Lowry’s parenting


Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 and Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG
Mackenzie McKee and fans of Teen Mom 2 commented on Kailyn Lowry’s kids and her parenting. Pic credit: MTV

When Teen Mom 2 shared a clip of Kailyn Lowry with her four sons on social media, fellow MTV star Mackenzie McKee, along with fans of the show, commented on Kailyn’s parenting and her four boys.

In the clip, Kailyn asked her boys what they liked about staying home while doing school, and Isaac recounted a time when his brother, Lincoln, was interrupting his Zoom call during class.

Lincoln laughed as he tossed a football in the air. Kail told Lincoln that he couldn’t be annoying his brothers, then asked her son, Lux, if he would annoy his brothers.

Lux answered no, but when she asked him if his brothers would bother him, he answered yes and set everyone off laughing.

Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee praises Kailyn

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG commented, “Her boys are so well behaved and precious.”

A fan of the show wrote, “Kail is a great mom! I was watching season 1 and it’s great to see how far she came[.]”

Another one of Kailyn’s fans commented, “These boys have such unique, fun personalities. I love watching them❤️”

Kailyn replied to both comments, thanking them for the compliments.

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG and Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG stopped by to praise Kail’s boys. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

“Say what y’all want about her but she’s a good a** mom,” one fan said about Kailyn, to which she replied, “😭😭🙏🏼🙏🏼”

Another fan of the show had sweet things to say about Kailyn’s eldest son, Isaac. “Isaac is literally one of the most kind, soft hearted kids ever! You should do a compilation of him and his sweet moments. They’re all so sweet but Isaac has always made me cry.”

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Fans of Teen Mom 2 praised Kail as a mom and complimented her sons. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

“kail came so far too be the best mom on the show by far😌” said one more fan of Kailyn’s journey as a mother on the show.

Kailyn’s life has changed since she first appeared on MTV 11 years ago

Kailyn shares her four sons with three fathers. She shares Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez.

Since appearing on the franchise and welcoming four sons, Kailyn has also taken on several business ventures, including hosting two podcasts. She recently told her followers that her storyline on the show would “never die out,” so fans will have to watch and see if that rings true or not.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

