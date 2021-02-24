Maci Bookout from Teen Mom’s net worth: TV, books and a clothing line help make Taylor McKinney’s wife rich

Maci Bookout has an impressive net worth thanks to being on TV, her clothing line, and the books she has authored Pic credit: MTV

Maci Bookout has been part of the Teen Mom franchise since she first appeared on 16 and Pregnant back in 2009.

Her story began when she became pregnant during her junior year of high school with her boyfriend turned ex-fiance Ryan Edwards.

Maci and Ryan did their best to co-parent their son Bentley together, but it proved to be too much for their relationship as Maci continued to make sacrifices while Ryan refused to help out with their son.

Maci has always been ambitious and was determined to finish school despite becoming a teen mom and she did so with little support from Ryan. Eventually, they parted ways and over the years, they’ve continued to struggle with co-parenting as Ryan has also battled addiction.

Maci has been married to Taylor McKinney since 2016 and the couple has two children of their own; five-year-old Jayde and four-year-old Maverick. Taylor has been supportive to Bentley, who is now 12-years-old.

Despite the setbacks in her personal life, Maci’s determination has brought her to be a successful entrepreneur. Between the sponsorships she’s received for being a part of Teen Mom OG, her own clothing line, and the books she’s authored, Maci has an impressive net worth at a young age.

Maci’s net worth

Currently, Maci has an estimated net worth between $2 and 3 million at the age of 29.

Maci unavoidably receives several endorsements and sponsorships due to her role on Teen Mom OG and her influence on social media.

Aside from that, she has established her own clothing line along with her husband Taylor. The clothing line is called Things That Matter.

The clothing in their line aims to draw awareness to causes such as autism, breast cancer, PCOS and many others.

In addition to their clothing line, Maci has established herself as a successful author and has published four books in total. She wrote Bulletproof in 2015, I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To) in 2017, and The Battle Upstairs: Poetry Book in 2020.

Maci also came out with a coloring book in 2017 titled The Maci and Taylor Wedding Album: An Adult Coloring Book.

It’s clear that Maci has done well for herself and has continued to maintain her success.

Maci’s struggle with Ryan and his family

So far this season on Teen Mom OG, fans have watched as Maci has continued to struggle to co-parent with Ryan.

Bentley recently said he did not want to see his father until they had an opportunity to attend therapy together. Ryan and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, have continued to blame Maci for Bentley’s discomfort with being around his father despite the fact that he is older now and able to think for himself.

Maci was heartbroken to learn that Bentley told his therapist he felt neglected by his father.

Despite the difficulties she’s had with co-parenting, Maci continues to do her best for Bentley and he’s turned out to be a mature young man. She has taught him to think for himself and to advocate for his own feelings.

Fans can continue to watch Maci’s story play out as the current season of Teen Mom OG continues.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.