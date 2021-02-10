Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood talk filming Teen Mom OG amid the pandemic

Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood talk new normal. Pic credit:MTV

Teen Mom OG is officially back on our TV screens and things have certainly changed since we last saw the cast members.

Their kids have grown up, family dynamics have changed and there are new issues to contend with.

But the biggest challenge for the cast was dealing with the pressures of their daily life and filming the popular MTV show amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And now, OG cast members Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout are dishing about the new normal and how much things have changed.

Maci Bookout talks about filming the show during the pandemic

Maci Bookout and her Teen Mom OG castmate Amber Portwood both sat down for a chat on What’s Now to dish about Season 9.

During their interview, the reality stars talked about letting audiences in on their lives and the dynamics of filing the show given the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t wanna speak for all the girls on the cast of Teen Mom OG,” said Maci. “But, you know, we have always wanted to do the show and have a sense of purpose. And wanting to be authentic and let people see our struggles and all the different struggles that we face.”

She continued, “And a lot of people related to each of us–some more than others. And I think filming during the pandemic and you know, co-parenting during a pandemic, and school…and all those things, I mean everybody else was going through it too.”

‘So it’s just another way for us to be able to show our lives and share with the audience that, you know they’re not alone and we’re humans and it’s all crazy,” added the 29-year-old

Amber Portwood says this season was a turning point for her

During her appearance on the show, Amber Portwood also talked about her experience in filming the show this time around.

And it seems the mom-of-two is turning over a new leaf and making some positive changes in her life.

“This season is definitely a turning point in my life I would say,” commented Amber.

“I’ve learned to love myself and really grow from my mistakes a bit more-[and] understand what that means actually…you know I have a great relationship with my children and I wanna keep going with that.”

Amber also admitted that filming Teen Mom OG has not been easy.

“It’s hard,” admitted the 30-year-old. “But it’s worth it in the end.”

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.