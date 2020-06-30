Luke Pell reveals he is still single after The Bachelorette and hints of a stint on Bachelor In Paradise

Luke Pell was one of JoJo Fletcher’s suitors on her season of The Bachelorette.

He made it to the hometown dates but JoJo ended up sending him home because she didn’t have the same feelings for him as he did for her.

As Luke was planning their future together, she was planning her future with Jordan Rodgers.

Luke’s story with Fletcher was shared on last night’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever. He even took the time to talk to Chris Harrison about his experiences on the show.

Luke Pell reveals he’s open to finding love on Bachelor In Paradise

During their chat, Luke revealed that he’s living in Nashville and that he’s focused on his career. But he also explained that he’s single.

In fact, he has not found love after appearing in the 2016 season of The Bachelorette.

That’s when Chris Harrison joked that there was a spot for him on Bachelor In Paradise, should he want to explore finding love there. Luke added that it would be a good place to start and that he would probably see him there.

Of course, it appears that Bachelor In Paradise will not be happening this summer. Because of the coronavirus shutdown, contestants would not be able to travel to Mexico. In addition, production may not be able to keep them isolated so they can stay safe.

While ABC hasn’t revealed anything, it appears that the show is currently at a stand-still and could be postponed until next summer.

Luke Pell’s possible stint in paradise may not find him love

Even though Luke may be interested in going on Bachelor In Paradise, it’s possible that his venture won’t find him the relationship he’s seeking.

Tyler Cameron recently shut down all chances of him going to Mexico to find love. The journey clearly isn’t for everyone.

When Luke was on The Bachelorette, he filmed alongside Chad Johnson.

Chad went on Bachelor In Paradise, but he didn’t find love. Instead, he was asked to leave the show because his violent tendencies started to come to the surface once again.

As fans saw on last night’s episode, Chad had been aggressive in the house to the point where Harrison had to step in and warn him about his behavior.

These days, Chad exploring a career in pornography to make extra money and has distanced himself from The Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.