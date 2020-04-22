Former Bachelor In Paradise star Chad Johnson confirms he wants to move to Vegas to buy a ‘porn palace’

Former Bachelor In Paradise star Chad Johnson is making some big moves in his career. After trying to pursue a career in Los Angeles, he’s giving up and trying something new.

Chad and his girlfriend Annalise Mishler have been making money on a platform called OnlyFans, a place where fans can pay a subscription fee each month to see videos from the couple.

And Chad wanted to get creative in the content he was putting out, so he stripped down.

As it turns out, there’s a lot of money in getting naked for fans. Now, Johnson believes he will find success by pursuing a career in adult entertainment.

He’s planning on going all in.

Chad Johnson reveals he’s ready to make porn his career

This career change means making a move to Las Vegas, buying a house, and creating videos for people who are willing to pay for it.

Chad spoke to Daily Mail about his new career choice, revealing everything that he has planned in the future.

“I’ve always had a really crazy high sex drive so it’s been pretty easy for me, to be able to make money off of it is f***ing amazing. I don’t regret it at all, I always knew I’d do something in this industry I just wasn’t sure what,” Johnson told the website.

“Everything is going really well, if this keeps up and I start to really make this all work, I’m going to probably move to Vegas and just going to keep the ball rolling. Houses are so cheap in Vegas, I could get like a compound out there. I could set up a house with multiple studios in every room and then just fly people in, it would be fun.”

In the interview, Chad reveals sister isn’t too happy about his recent decisions, including his arrest. He explains she’s a successful real estate agent and doesn’t necessarily like being compared to her brother.

But he also has a few words for her, sharing that he doesn’t care about her opinion as he’s finally making some money.

“I’m like, okay, well I’ve been sitting here in LA grinding my a** off for several years, I’m finally doing something that’s making me money and making me happy, maybe you can take that three minutes of shame that you’re feeling and f**k off with it,” Chad continued.

Monsters & Critics first reported Chad’s interest in making adult videos for money in early March. At the time, he was exploring if this could be a full-time thing for him and his girlfriend.

The news of him exploring adult videos came just days after his arrest for domestic violence after trying to enter his girlfriend’s apartment uninvited while he was intoxicated.

Annalise later forgave Chad, and the two were spotted holding hands.

Daily Mail reports that his arrest cost him his reality TV career and his sponsorship deals. He had to get creative to make up for lost income.

Chad Johnson opens up about his earnings

So, how much is this new venture making him?

He tells the website he’s making upwards of $40,000 per month he splits with Annalise. He also said this is more money than he ever made from The Bachelor or any other reality television stint he’s done.

At the moment, Chad and Annalise haven’t posted sex videos, but he adds that they are building up to that moment.

Fans can subscribe to their videos on OnlyFans for $27 a month.

Bachelor In Paradise is currently on hiatus.