Chad Johnson and Annalise Mishler spotted together as he faces new charges in domestic violence case

Chad Johnson appears to be getting his life back on track after being arrested for domestic violence a few weeks ago.

At the time, he was arrested and charged after he had tried to get into his girlfriend’s apartment.

Even though his girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, shared the scary incident at the time on Instagram, she has seemingly forgiven him.

The two were spotted together at The Cheesecake Factory on Sunday night in Sherman Oaks, California.

They were holding hands and appeared happy. When asked directly about their relationship status, Chad said that they were still working through things.

Chad Johnson is facing new charges

His domestic violence charges are far from done.

TMZ revealed yesterday that Chad had been charged with six misdemeanor charges stemming from his domestic violence arrest.

The new charges include one count of corporal injury to his ex-girlfriend, one count of battery, one count of witness intimidation, one count of trespassing and two counts of vandalism.

Right now, there are pending charges against him that Annalise can’t drop. It is up to the District Attorney’s office to decide how to proceed.

Chad Johnson could be forgiven by Annalise

As for their relationship, they are taking baby steps. But given they are out in public, Annalise may have forgiven Chad for his outburst after drinking, but not forgotten the incident.

When it happened, Annalise revealed that Chad was acting out because he had been drinking for the first time in months. He relapsed at the time.

As Monsters & Critics previously revealed, Chad did issue a statement after being released by the police. He admitted that he had made a mistake and that he clearly lost control. His post also revealed that he was okay and that things were fine.

At the time, Chad had made updates on social media that could hint he was suicidal. Fans were worried, which caused the police to do a wellness check on him.

Chad was catapulted back into the headlines after he was arrested back in late February for getting violent with his girlfriend, Annalise. At the time, she shared photos and videos of him trying to break into her apartment.

He had also punched a hole in the wall. When the police arrived, they found red marks on Annalise’s face, causing them to charge him with domestic violence.

