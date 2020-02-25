Former Bachelorette star Chad Johnson arrested for robbery and domestic violence

Subscribe to our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Chad Johnson has been arrested and charged with robbery and domestic violence.

The former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star was arrested following a series of alleged altercations with his girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, on Sunday and Monday.

Police called to her apartment reportedly found her with visible red marks on her face, according to TMZ.

Johnson was arrested at 4:10 pm on Monday and taken into the Valley Jail in Van Nuys, California. He was booked at 7:06 pm and his bail was set at $100,000.

It came after Chad’s girlfriend posted on Instagram Stories about an alleged incident on Sunday. She claimed at the time that he punched a hole in her wall after she caught girls texting his phone.

It came after he had reportedly been drinking for the first time in 50 days.

E! News is reporting that Mishler claimed Johnson “sort of backhanded her right eye,” which resulted in the domestic violence charge. He “also had her sweatshirt twisted in his hand, lifting her off the ground outside of his apartment, so as not to let her walk home to her own unit”, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Chad spoke about the incident in a conversation with Too Fab.

“I had a little relapse … well I wouldn’t call it a little relapse,” he said. “Big relapse.”

“I’ve been so stressed man, just sitting in my car crying sometimes, just losing my mind,” he added. “And to top it all off, the one person I’m closest to doesn’t get me a lot of times.

“I just lost it … I don’t remember actually seeing her. I drank to the point where I didn’t even know I was with her. I just gotta take the Instagram Story’s word that I was there.”

Chad Johnson wanted to fight former Bachelor stars

Just a few days ago, Chad revealed that he wanted to fight two former Bachelor stars for the sake of charity.

He claimed he wanted to fight Colton Underwood and Nick Viall in the ring for a good cause. Neither of them publicly agreed to the invitation.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.