Chad Johnson wants to fight with fellow Bachelor alum Colton Underwood for charity

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Chad Johnson is no stranger to drama, but it seems he’s doing it away from the television cameras these days.

The former Bachelor In Paradise star is getting involved in a boxing match for a charity that will take place on April 22. The charity in question is the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation.

The match is called the Battle of the Bachelors, and he wants to fight some former Bachelor stars for a good cause.

Presently, he doesn’t have a contestant to fight, but he has a few in mind.

And his top two choices may have no interest to step in the ring with Chad.

Read More The Bachelor spoilers: Hometown dates could be staged to protect family members

Chad Johnson has a few names in mind

His first choice is Colton Underwood, who was the franchise’s sweetheart for being a virgin when he filmed the show.

According to TMZ, Chad would also like to fight Nick Viall, who was more of a baby boy.

The event in question will be hosted by Corinne Olympios and Josh Murray, two contestants who are no strangers to drama.

Chad Johnson is known for his aggressive behavior

It’s no secret that Chad thrives on the drama. He couldn’t control his temper on Bachelor In Paradise, forcing Chris Harrison and the producers to remove him from the show.

You can see how that went down by watching the video below.

Since then, Chad hasn’t been back on any Bachelor-related shows on ABC.

Chad first appeared on The Bachelorette when JoJo Fletcher was the main contestant trying to find love. She continued to give him chances, even though he made life miserable for everyone else filming the show.

He didn’t find love on Bachelor In Paradise, even though — at first glance — it looked like he had changed his attitude.

Colton Underwood and Nick Viall are also known for controversial behavior. Recently, Colton made headlines for seemingly shading The Bachelor, saying that he plans on giving Cassie Randolph his own engagement ring that isn’t provided for free by the show.

Not only was Nick Viall also on Bachelor In Paradise, but he also pursued Kaitlyn Bristowe on The Bachelorette, making it to the final proposal. However, he was dumped just as he was about to propose.

He did, however, admit to sleeping with Kaitlyn on The Bachelorette, something that angered her other suitors at the time.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.