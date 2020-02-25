Bachelor In Paradise star Chad Johnson accused of getting violent after drinking

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Bachelor In Paradise star Chad Johnson is making headlines today after he’s being accused of a violent outburst.

The accusation comes from his girlfriend, who claims he punched a hole in her wall.

She shared a video on her Instagram Stories, which was then reshared by Reality Steve with his take on the situation.

Steve adds that this is the first time that Chad’s behavior has been documented, but not the first time that he has been violent.

Chad Johnson’s girlfriend shares scary video

The video Annalise Mishler shared on Instagram Stories shows the hole in the wall. The video then shows how the aftermath plays out.

Read More What are espadrilles? Bachelor In Paradise star Jordan Kimball brings fashion into fight

She reveals that he just punched a hole in the wall, but now he had left the place.

Here’s Part 2 of the video… pic.twitter.com/fEUhpBo36Y — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 24, 2020

She shares screenshots of him trying to break into the apartment. In the video, you can hear him trying to break open the lock.

In a separate video, he revealed that he hoped she was going to die as he felt she accused him of punching the hole in the wall, something he says he doesn’t do.

In the video, she also tells him to go home because he’s scaring her.

After everything calmed down, Annalise opened up about what resulted in the dramatic showdown. She explains that he got drunk for the first time in 50 days and that she saw his phone, which had notifications from girls via an app.

He had then turned the tables on her, asking her how she dared question him and the messages on his phone.

Update from Annalise regarding her situation with Chad Johnson she uploaded to her IG story last night. And yes, we’re talking about Chad Johnson from the “Bachelor,” not the football player. pic.twitter.com/ceogZXNURe — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 24, 2020

Reality Steve also shared an update from Annalise, revealing that she received several supportive messages from people.

She also revealed that she was being guilted into thinking that she had ruined his life for sharing the videos, but added that things are being taken care of now. She explained that she realized that things were scary and that the videos were not comfortable to watch.

Chad Johnson posted about negotiating with the devil

As for Chad himself, he hasn’t said much about the situation. On Twitter, he posted a tweet before the fight, revealing that he had negotiated with the devil.

Hope you got arrested tonight for your domestic dispute and public rage out. — Shelby (@firststarisee) February 24, 2020

Then, just about two hours prior to posting this article, Chad shared himself cuddling his dog on his Instagram Stories.

However, he made no statements or acknowledgments about the incident.

Monsters & Critics revealed last week that Chad was ready to fight previous Bachelor stars in the ring for charity. He wanted to fight Colton Underwood or Nick Viall, but neither of them has accepted his offer.

He isn’t the only Bachelor star with issues regarding alcohol. Jubilee Sharpe was arrested last week in Florida for a DUI.

Bachelor In Paradise returns this summer.