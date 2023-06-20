Luis Ruelas trolled after saying he and Teresa Giudice are living their ‘best life together’

Is Luis Ruelas trying to do damage control after his rough season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

That is certainly one way to look at it after Teresa Giudice’s beau, who’s now been dubbed as a real-life villain tried to prove a point in his latest post.

Luis shared a photo with Teresa and made it clear in his caption that they are living their best lives, but RHONJ viewers weren’t buying it.

They took to the comment section to blast Luis for the troubling behavior he exhibited this season and at the reunion.

The controversial New Jersey businessman shared a photo with his 149,000 social media followers that has racked up over 15,000 likes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, it was the 2000-plus Instagram comments that caught our attention.

Luis Ruelas says he and Teresa Giudice are living their best lives

The Instagram post showed Luis and Teresa stylish in their black outfits as they posed poolside with a stunning floral backdrop in the distance.

Luis had one arm wrapped around his wife as they smiled for the photo, which was taken at a luxury hotel, The Tampa Edition located in Tampa, Florida.

“Living our best life together ❤️ Love & Adore you @teresagiudice,” Luis captioned the post.

However, It wasn’t long before his comment section started to fill up with comments.

RHONJ viewers warn Teresa Giudice about her husband Luis Ruelas

There were some sweet sentiments in the mix, but for the most part, it was mostly people bashing Luis and others warning Teresa about her husband.

“It’s obviously Teresa has no life experience with men she can’t see the red flag here the red flag is so big” said one commenter.

Pic credit: @louiearuelas/Instagram

“If you’re living your best life, then why the need to send threatening comments to people and calling others PIG? Do better!” wrote someone else– in reference to an alleged DM that Luis sent to a Bravo fan page trying to get dirt on Margaret Josephs.

Another viewer said, “I guess Luis is living his best life, it’s because his plan worked, he manipulated it from beginning to end… now he has the fame he’s always wanted, he’s another ‘Dirty John.'”

Pic credit: @louiearuelas/Instagram

One viewer told the OG, “@teresagiudice you clearly havent learned from the ex husband who caused you to spend years in jail, we all see the red flags with that man AND you didnt sign a prenup 😂 he will take half if not everything you have worked hard for these past 2 decades.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.