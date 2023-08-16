Luis Ruelas asks RHONJ critic if she fell ‘down the ugly tree’ in latest clapback

Luis Ruelas pulled out one of his high school clap backs during a recent interaction with an online critic, but you can decide for yourself it if was a good one, or if this one fell flat.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is not a bite-your-tongue kind of guy, so just know that if you say something about him on social media, he will respond.

Monsters and Critics reported on an interaction that Teresa Giudice’s husband had with another online troll in July.

He dubbed the critic as a “loser of a man,” after he made an unnecessary comment about Luis’s youngest son being absent from his family photos.

This recent insult was aimed at a woman who offended Jennifer Aydin after she commented on his post.

That’s when Luis opted to stick up for his wife’s bestie and clapped back at the critic.

Luis Ruelas throws an old-school insult at an online critic

This all started after Luis shared a photo with his 151,000 Instagram followers, which showed him and Teresa looking cozy during a night out.

“To my beautiful wife, Thank you for being the light that brightens my days and the warmth that fills my heart!! I am truly blessed!! Love you endlessly ❤️,” he captioned the post.

Soon after sharing the image, Teresa’s BFF Jennifer Aydin commented, “Gorgeous couple!” but one critic was a bit annoyed by that and threw shade at the RHONJ star.

The woman tagged Jennifer and wrote, “lol how many brownie points did Teresa give you for the comment. Well done 👏,”

However, Luis noticed the shady comment and decided to clap back with an old-school insult.

He tagged the Instagram user and responded, “what happened to your face? Sorry did you fall down the ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down! #weseeyoustalkers.”

The RHONJ cast is currently filming Season 14

Meanwhile, Luis better buckle up for even more crazy comments once the new season starts again because all eyes will be on him and Teresa.

The cast is currently filming Season 14, and a few images have already leaked online.

Monsters and Critics shared an update recently after Luis and Teresa were spotted filming a scene with Dolores Catania and her boyfriend Paul “Paulie” Connell at a restaurant in Bernardsville, NJ.

RHONJ fan page @rhonjsource also posted a recent Instagram photo of Teresa and Jennifer filming at an event hosted by newbie Jenn Fessler.

The caption read, “@JenniferAydin & @TeresaGiudice filming for the new season of #RHONJ tonight at Jenn Fessler’s birthday 🎉❤️🎥.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.