Luann de Lesseps reveals whether she’s drinking during the COVID-19 shutdown

Luann de Lesseps is speaking out about her time in quarantine.

The Real Housewives of New York star has been spending time with her daughter Victoria in quarantine and she’s sharing that she’s on her best behavior.

Of course, Luann has a troubling past with her drinking, as she was arrested for assaulting a police officer back in 2017.

She’s been on probation while filming the show and struggled to follow the rules.

But now, she claims she’s in a better place and feels more in control.

Luann de Lesseps denies drinking during the quarantine

As for drinking in quarantine, Luann says she’s staying sober. For her, it’s just not worth it.

“At this moment right now, and I’m so grateful, I’m not drinking,” Luann revealed to Bravo as she admitted that she was grateful for being sober on a previous episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

It helps that her daughter is also staying sober and isn’t drinking.

“I just don’t feel like drinking. My daughter’s not drinking, so we’re kind of not drinking together. It’s been really good. Every once in a while I’ll be like, ‘You know what? I feel like a drink.’ And [then] I’m just like, I feel like crap the next day. So I just have decided it’s going to be the dry corona time for me.”

Luann de Lesseps did drink while filming The Real Housewives of New York

While filming The Real Housewives of New York Season 12, Luann was seen drinking while the cameras were on her. She said she didn’t care and noted that she could have a drink or two without spiraling out of the control.

As fans may recall, the season began with Luann ending her probation and going to court to resolve her case. From then on, she could legally drink without impacting her parole but many told her not to go down that road.

A fan asked Luann during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen if the sobriety was just for the cameras last year, and she revealed that it was not.

“If I had a drink I could go to jail. That’s a heavy thing to live with, I mean it was one of the hardest things I ever had to go through, and when I got through to the other side I really had the choice myself to decide if I wanted to drink or not,” she explained at the time.

As for her casual drinking now, she reveals she feels more in the driver’s seat.

She didn’t miss the reunion special this year either due to rehab or drinking. As we’ve previously reported, she was there in person to film the show alongside Andy Cohen and the rest of the ladies.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.