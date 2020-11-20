Luann de Lesseps has a new man — Here’s what we know about South African trainer Garth Wakeford

Luann de Lesseps has confirmed that she’s dating a new man and it’s hunky South African trainer, Garth Wakeford.

Luann has certainly been through her share of relationship drama over the years, with most of it playing out on several seasons of RHONY.

However, it seems the countess has been single since her short and tumultuous marriage to Tom D’Agostino.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The couple got engaged only months after dating, and despite warnings from friends and some of her co-stars, Luann decided to wed Tom on New Year’s Eve.

Seven months later, it was over!

And the former countess has not publicly copped up to dating anyone new, until now.

Luann confirms relationship with personal trainer

During a recent interview on the Ex Appeal podcast –hosted by exes Julien Marlon and Jennifer Lahmers– Luann dished about her dating life, and shared some juicy news.

Read More Luann de Lesseps says this season of RHONY is the best because Bethenny Frankel isn’t on it

When asked about her personal life, the 55-year-old shared that she’s been doing a lot of flirting on a few dating apps.

And there’s one specific guy that de Lesseps has her eyes on, African trainer Garth Wakeford who she admitted to dating, and added that he,”Is a very interesting guy who used to play rugby for England.”

She told Julien and Jennifer that they, “Met on the dating app … He lives locally in the Hamptons.”

The Real Housewives of New York alum shared that she was impressed by Wakeford’s photos, thinking “Oh, he is too good to be true.”

However, after they met for a coffee date, “I said, ‘Oh, my God! He’s exactly what he looks like on the app.’ He’s tall, he’s handsome, I mean he looks like a viking, he’s gorgeous,” noted Luann.

Who is Garth Wakeford?

During the interview, Luann shared more information about her new beau, admitting that he ticked a very interesting box on her list.

Much like the RHONY star, he was also married for 15 years.

“I had a husband before who had never been married,” explained Luann, “And I think for me it’s important that a man has been married and has some experience because otherwise, they’re also putting themselves first.”

Luann’s new beau is a personal trainer and fitness coach, as well as the owner of Wakeford Wellness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garth Wakeford 🇿🇦🇺🇸 (@garth_wakeford)

According to his website, Garth has a degree in Kinesiology from Rhodes University and is a former professional athlete and army officer.

His wellness training started in 2002, and he has since dedicated his life to helping others achieve healthy and fulfilling lives.

It’s not clear if we will get to see Garth in the upcoming season of RHONY, but Luann said that since they are dating during the pandemic, they are currently taking things slow.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.