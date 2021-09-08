LPBW: The Roloffs — how much do they earn and what is their net worth?

How much do the Roloffs earn on LPBW and what is their net worth? Pic credit: TLC

How much do Matt and Amy Roloff and the rest of the family earn on Little People, Big World? Here’s a breakdown of how the TLC stars earn their income and how much they’re worth.

The Roloff family of Little People, Big World has been entertaining audiences for 15 years, even earning Guinness Book of World Records status for “Most Episodes of a Family-Focused Reality Television Show” in 2018.

When the Roloffs were first introduced by TLC, their show was unique and it paved the way for other series like it.

Initially, the show chronicled the lives of Matt, Amy, and their four kids Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob, living on Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The dynamic of the show has changed over the years, with the Roloff children growing up and some of them moving on from filming LPBW.

Although the Roloffs are diversified in their chosen life paths, they’ve all managed to earn some income from the show, as well as from their side hustles and successful businesses — and you might be surprised to read how else they’ve raked in the big bucks.

Amy’s earnings and net worth

Amy Roloff, the matriarch of the Roloff family, is estimated to be worth $6 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. According to Business Insider, reality TV stars can earn anywhere between $1,500 to $3,000 per episode.

Aside from being a cast member on LPBW, Amy Roloff is also one of the executive producers of the hit show. Amy also landed herself some cash — about $667,000 according to Radar Online — when she sold her portion of the farm to her ex-husband, Matt.

Amy also owns and operates her business, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen, has authored a book, A Little Me, and works as a motivational speaker. Although Amy is active on Cameo, she donates all of her proceeds to charity.

Matt’s earnings and net worth

Also according to Celebrity Net Worth, Matt Roloff has an estimated net worth of $6 million, like his ex-wife, Amy. Matt earns income, like Amy, as a cast member and executive producer on LPBW.

Before Matt purchased Roloff Farms, he worked as a computer programmer. Matt also does motivational speaking for income and has authored several books of his own, including a children’s book based on his dog, Lucy. Matt also offers personalized videos for fans on Cameo for $75 a pop.

Each of Amy and Matt’s four children, Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob, are estimated to be worth $700,000 apiece, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jeremy and Audrey’s income

Jeremy and Audrey have written several books (they’re New York Times Bestselling authors) and they co-host a podcast together called Behind the Scenes where they talk about marriage, as well as offer marriage advice and journals through their company, Beating 50 Percent. Audrey is also an ambassador for Young Living Essential Oils and earns income as a social media influencer.

Zach and Tori’s earnings

Zach Roloff is the only one of the four siblings who still films with his parents on LPBW. In addition to the income he pulls in from the show, Zach helps with odds and ends around the farm and is the tour guide for private tours on Roloff Farms.

Zach, an avid soccer fan, also coaches three competitive soccer teams. Zach’s wife, Tori, was employed as a school teacher before deciding to stay home full-time with their kids, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 1.

Tori is also an avid photographer and owns her own business called Tori Roloff Photography, earns income as a social media influencer, and offers Cameos to fans for $50 a piece.

Molly, Jacob and Isabel’s earnings

Molly, the Roloffs’ only daughter, works as a staff accountant in Spokane, Washington where she lives with her husband, Joel. Molly no longer films for the show and prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Jacob, the Roloff’s youngest child, left the show in 2016 and later revealed that a producer from TLC had sexually molested him during his time on the long-running TLC series.

Jacob has authored several books and even cultivates his own cannabis, but it’s unclear whether he sells it for a profit or not. Jacob’s wife, Isabel, who is pregnant with their first child, is a writer and artist who sells her work and offers Feng Shui services to her fans.

Jacob and Isabel operate a website called Rock and Roloff, where the couple showcases their photography and writing skills, offering poem postcards, pairing Jacob’s photography with Isabel’s poetry.

Terrence Michael, a reality TV producer, said that families earn about 10% of each episode’s budget. For example, if a show costs $250,000 to produce, then the family would net $25,000. That adds up to a few thousand dollars each after it’s been split among the family, as far as the siblings’ net worths go.

The Roloff family doesn’t look to be stopping filming any time soon, continuing to rake in their income from their popular show. There will be even more income to be made when Amy’s wedding special airs on TLC in a few months, so stay tuned!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.