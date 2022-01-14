LPBW star Tori Roloff admits she ‘struggles’ with body image during pregnancy

Tori Roloff opened up about her struggles with her body image while pregnant. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff was open with her fans about her “struggle” to accept her changing body while she’s pregnant.

Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, are currently expecting their third child, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

After suffering a devastating and very public miscarriage last year, Tori and Zach were thrilled to announce they were expecting their rainbow baby.

Although Tori is excited to be welcoming her third child in a few months, she recently got real with her fans about her struggles with pregnancy and body image.

LPBW’s Tori Roloff: ‘Growing a human is hard’

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, Tori shared a bedroom mirror selfie with her 1.7 million followers as she got ready to head out for a dinner party.

Tori wore a casual gray hoodie with black leggings in the pic as she showed off a nonchalant pose.

Tori captioned her pic, “Reminder: Growing a human is hard. Sometimes I struggle with how I look during pregnancy.”

Tori then explained that she was sporting the casual outfit for a dinner party because of her issues with how she feels in maternity clothes while she’s pregnant. However, she stayed positive in her message.

Tori Roloff is ‘trying hard’ to love herself throughout this pregnancy

The 30-year-old TLC star continued to tell her fans, “This is what I’m wearing to a dinner party because I’m uncomfortable in regular clothes. But I’m trying hard to love myself through pregnancy because our bodies are insane. Right?”

Tori just recently shared her and Zach’s plans to find out the gender of the baby and revealed that there won’t be any gender reveal parties for them, as they’ve decided to keep the gender a surprise until delivery.

Tori also opened up about dealing with the loss of her miscarriage and told her fans that her support system has helped get her through the toughest of times.

“I still have my moments of pain emotionally but honestly I’m blessed with a family that’s supported me through it all. I prayed a lot,” Tori confided in her fans.

Tori and Zach have a lot on their plate these days, between preparing to welcome their third child, raising their two kids, Jackson and Lilah, dealing with their health issues, and a recent move from Oregon to Washington.

Tori and Zach’s third child will mark the seventh grandchild for the Roloff family, following siblings Jackson and Lilah and cousins Ember, Bode, Radley, and Mateo.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.